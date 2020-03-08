In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a group of four girls studying in Class XI at a reputed school in Malda, West Bengal could be seen vandalising a timeless classic (Sedin Dujone) of Nobel Laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore. They had replaced words from the romantic composition with references to “sex”, “penis” and “voyeurism.”

The loose translation of the original composition goes as, “While I was strolling on my known path, the Moon had risen to the night sky… That was when we met without knowing about the divinity of the moment.”

However, the vulgar parody of Tagore’s song goes as:

“On our way under the night sky, we were fuc*ed by a di*k at one place. All this while, an uncle from the neighbourhood watched us fu*k. Sister fuc*er! We fuc*ed a di*k at one place. (3) ”

School authorities had vowed to take “appropriate action” against the students after the contentious video came to light. The school Headmistress, Depashree Roy, had “reprimanded” the students and added that they need “counselling.”

She, however, allowed the accused to sit for class tests. Meanwhile, the girls and their guardians had tendered an unconditional apology for the vulgar song which they initially claimed to have made “for fun.”

Earlier, a group of youngsters at the Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata were seen sporting cuss words and slangs disrespectful to Tagore on their bodies during the Basant Utsav celebrations on the university campus.

While one body marking read “Dudu chai (I need b**bs)”, the other highlighted “F*ck you” in bold letters. Another group of girl could be seen sporting, “Bada Chada Uthalo Gogona (The d**k has risen to the sky)“. This line was made by distorting a famous song by Rabindranath Tagore, which had caused outrage from social media users.

Not only the youths sported the obscene words on their bodies, the vulgar parody of Rabindranath Tagore’s song made by Youtuber Roddur Roy was also played at the event, and the students danced to the tune of that song made with replacing original words with vulgar words.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University has already tendered his resignation avter photographs and videos of the event viral on social media which were subsequently picked up by national media.