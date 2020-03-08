Sunday, March 8, 2020
Home News Reports Congress-Gandhi link in Yes Bank scam: Founder Rana Kapoor had bought Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's paintings for Rs 2 crore
News ReportsPolitics

Congress-Gandhi link in Yes Bank scam: Founder Rana Kapoor had bought Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s paintings for Rs 2 crore

Reports indicate that Rana Kapoor had close links with the Gandhis.

OpIndia Staff
Rana Kapoor (L) and Priyanka Gandhi (R)
Engagements782

In a shocking disclosure, the Income Tax department has found an alleged nexus between former Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reports Times of India.

According to new revelations, Rana Kapoor has bought a painting of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for a large sum raising suspicion over Gandhis’ involvement in Yes Bank scam. Following the disclosures, the Income Tax Department is investigating whether there is a link between Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi.

Reports indicate that Rana Kapoor had close links with the Gandhis. Rana Kapoor had allegedly bought a painting by Priyanka Gandhi for a whopping Rs 2 crore. The massive expose comes after Rana Kapoor was questioned for almost 30 hours by the Enforcement Directorate.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in the wee hours of Sunday. The banker was held under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) around 3 AM after he did not cooperate with the officials.

Read: Jignesh Shah’s firm rented property owned by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: Here is all you need to know about NSEL scam

Rana was questioned by the ED sleuths for over 30 hours after the central agency raided his residence on Friday night. He will be produced before a local court during the day to obtain custody, the officials said.

The central agency is probing Kapoor’s role in connection with the disbursal of loans to some corporate entities and the subsequent alleged kickbacks reportedly received in his wife’s accounts.

The ED action came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India had published a draft of the scheme of reconstruction for the troubled private sector bank. Public sector bank State Bank of India will infuse capital in Yes Bank by acquiring 49% stack.

After SBI picks up the stake, a new board will be constituted for the bank, and the administrator appointed by RBI will hand over the control of the bank to the newly formed board. State Bank of India will nominate two directors in the board of directors, while RBI may appoint additional directors exercising its powers.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:rana kapoor yes bank, rana kapoor priyanka gandhi, priyanka gandhi paintings

Big Story

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Manipuri child 'activist' Licypriya Kangujam shot to limelight in past few days for 'turning down' government of India's '#SheInspiresUs' movement honour on Twitter because she did not 'want to be celebrated if PM Modi was not going to listen to her'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts images from Pakistan and Rajasthan to defame Yogi Adityanath govt, deletes tweet after slammed by netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore's poetry, turns it into vulgar expletives during Basant Utsav

Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore’s poetry, paint obscene words on their bodies during Basant Utsav celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
aala hazrat haj house isolation centre

Yogi government to turn Aala Hajrat Haj House in Ghaziabad into a 500 bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain Shaaheen Bagh

Tahir Hussain used to send 50-60 persons daily to Shaheen Bagh protest site in several vehicles: Taxi drivers reveal Hussain’s link with anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -
He has never been my landlord: NDTV tries another stunt to implicate Kapil Mishra in the Delhi riots, gets called out

He has never been my landlord: NDTV tries another stunt to implicate Kapil Mishra in the Delhi riots, gets called out

OpIndia Staff -
3 dead bodies recovered from 3 different places in Shaheen Bagh, investigations underway

3 dead bodies recovered from different places in Shaheen Bagh, neighbourhood occupied by Islamists: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Harsh Mander

How Harsh Mander is member of an organisation connected to Italian Govt and Italian Secret Service, helping West achieve foreign policy goals

K Bhattacharjee -
Newslaundry attempts to whitewash Temple Attack during Delhi riots: Four Claims, Four Lies, Two apparently added as bonus

Newslaundry attempts to whitewash Temple Attack during Delhi riots: Four claims, four lies, two apparently added as bonus

Editorial Desk -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,818FansLike
248,586FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com