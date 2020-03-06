The Uttar Pradesh government has put up hoardings of the anti-CAA rioters in prominent intersections in state capital Lucknow, including their names, addresses and photos for unleashing violence and damaging public property during the riots in December last year.

According to the reports, the posters have been put up on the streets of Lucknow following the orders passed by CM Yogi Adityanath. The rioters, who were accused of damaging government property during the anti-CAA protests, have been given notices of recovery for damaging properties. The rioters are asked to pay the penalty amount within a month.

Yogi govt. installed posters of rioters, with their Photo, Name, Amount to be paid money and other details at Hazratganj Chauraha of Lucknow, Not only in Lucknow I saw such posters at West UP also.

Reportedly, the posters have been put up at Lucknow’s Hazratganj intersection and many such posters have been put up in other areas of the city. The hoarding states that the property of the accused will be confiscated if the rioters fail to pay the penalty within a month.

Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash also confirmed that many more posters and banners will be installed across Lucknow to identify the accused who unleashed violence. He also added that the properties owned by the accused will be confiscated if they cannot pay a penalty for the damages. The recovery order against the accused rioters has already been issued from a city court in connection with the violence in Thakurganj and Kaiserbagh area of the city, he added.

DM Prakash further added that 57 people have been found guilty in anti-CAA riots in the city. He said that the administration has estimated that the losses to the properties are worth Rs 1 crore 55 lakh rupees, which is to be recovered from the riot-accused. He said that all the people have been identified and their names have been put up on the posters.

Following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, violent Muslim mobs had descended on to streets to protest against the law. The mobs had resorted to vandalism and had gone on a rampage on streets, vandalising properties and attacking police officials.

However, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced tough measures to combat violent riots and arson. He had promised to seize the property of every rioter and use the funds to repair the damaged public property. The Uttar Pradesh government had also identified at least 498 properties to seize them, which belonged to rioters who vandalized public properties in the state during the anti-CAA protest.