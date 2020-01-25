A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel Imam, the chief co-ordinator of Shaheen Bagh protest and a The Wire columnist was seen instigating Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country. In a video which has gone viral now, Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind Of Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ and The Wire columnist, while speaking to Muslim mobs, says, “Our main aim is to permanently cut Assam and North-east India from rest of India”. Now the Assam government has decided to file a sedition case against Sharjeel Imam for his statements.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: The main organizer

of Shaheen Bagh protest (in Delhi), Sarjil has said that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India. State government has taken cognizance of this seditious statement and has decided to register a case against him. pic.twitter.com/HYq6LspNmV — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

“The main organizer of Shaheen Bagh protest (in Delhi), Sarjil has said that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India. State govt has taken cognizance of this seditious statement and has decided to register a case against him”, said Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In his video, Sharjeel Imam had added, “If 5 lakhs Muslims are organised then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. If we cannot do permanently, at least we can cut North-east from India for months”.

Further, Sharjeel Imam who is also a columnist with The Wire and mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protests had said, “Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India”.

In the video, Imam further says that the non-Muslim population of the country should now stand with the demands of the Muslims. Inciting Muslims by spreading fake news, Imam says that Muslims are being discriminated through the Citizenship Amendment Act and are being put into a detention camp. Shockingly, Imam continues his fear-mongering by claiming that Muslims are being killed in Bengal. “We need block Assam including the movement of Armed Forces and the supplies. Chicken Neck belongs to Muslims,” he claims.

Sharjeel Imam is the main mastermind and coordinater of the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Interestingly, earlier, ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ slogans were raised at Shaheen Bagh which also pointed towards the main agenda of these anti-CAA protests, specifically at Shaheen Bagh, is the second partition of India.