IIT Bombay students and teachers take out a Tiranga March on campus on the eve of 71st Republic Day of India.

More than 1500 student’s of IIT Bombay participated in the march holding the 1,000 feet Tricolour from the convocation hall covering each and every hostel.

IIT Bombay faculty Prof Varadraj Bapat Som condemned the politicisation of educational campuses and said this (IIT-Bombay) campus is not for politics and to serve someone’s political propaganda.

“IIT Bombay is an institution which is known for excellence in research not politics. It’s hampering our research. We condemn it. Today what is more important is to celebrate Republic Day and we are here for that,” said Professor Ashutosh Kumar.

Students and professors who participated in the march can be heard chanting Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans while holding the Tricolour high.

The March concluded with the recital of the national anthem.