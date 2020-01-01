IIT-Kanpur has set up a panel to decide whether Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s anti-Hindu poem is actually anti-Hindu. The panel was set up in response to a complaint filed by a member of the faculty after students chanted the poem during an anti-CAA protest at the institution. “When All Idols Will Be Removed… Only Allah’s Name Will Remain,” goes the poem titled Hum Dekhenge. It does not take extremely high levels of IQ to comprehend why such words are unacceptable in a country of idol-worshippers.

The setting up of the panel has generated anguish among expected quarters. It was called a ridiculous decision, bigotry, and a fall for the country.

Bigotry raises its ugly head in India’s top engineering school: IIT Kanpur sets up panel to decide if Faiz poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ is anti-Hindu https://t.co/KfDZko1m9D via @ThePrintIndia — Bobby Ghosh (@ghoshworld) January 1, 2020

What a fall, my beloved country!

IIT-Kanpur Sets Up Panel to Decide if Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’, a Rage at CAA Protests, is ‘Anti-Hindu’.

The poem was written by Faiz in reference to military dictator Zia-ul-Haq in 1979 and was against the military rule… https://t.co/FGHwTMc7l0 — Aftab Alam (@aftabistan) January 1, 2020

IIT Kanpur panel to decide if Faiz poem is anti-Hindu : As ridiculous as a committee of poets, enquiring into whether the faculty of IIT-Kanpur know any engineering. https://t.co/20Yb6cO903 https://t.co/U8S8JQ8bFP — Sanjay Hegde (@sanjayuvacha_T) January 1, 2020

- Ad - - article resumes -

The move has been branded ‘shameful’. Historian of science and modern political history S Irfan Habib tweeted that “it extremely shameful that an institution like IIT can’t comprehend the intent and context of Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s revolutionary nazm ‘hum dekhenge’”. He writes in his Twitter bio, “Don’t confuse me with Prof Irfan Habib of Mughal history at AMU”, amusingly enough, asking people to not confuse with the left-wing historian with the same name.

Extremely shameful that an institution like IIT can’t comprehend the intent and context of Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s revolutionary nazm ‘hum dekhenge’. Worst is that a panel will decide if it’s anti-Hindu or not. Remember it’s about Faiz. SHAME https://t.co/sia2F8Wh9T — S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) January 1, 2020

People, as expected, pointed out the fallacy in Habib’s thought processes on the social media platform. Author Hindol Sengupta pointed out that if Vande Mataram is communal, then so is Faiz’s poem obviously.

Let this be a lesson to all wise people that if we ‘progressively’ accept that Bankim Chandra (‘Vande Mataram’) is communal, one day there will rise people who will ask the same questions of Faiz. This is the poignant circle of history. Let us end this tragic cycle. https://t.co/jZjs6xtl3Y — HindolSengupta (@HindolSengupta) January 1, 2020

The same point was made by scholar Abhinav Prakash.

It’s less about Faiz and more about Hindus insisting on the ‘Golden Rule’. If an anti-imperialist song like Vande Matram is ‘communal’ then so is Faiz’s poetry. https://t.co/KjgTtGPy6O — Abhinav Prakash (@Abhina_Prakash) January 1, 2020

As we have said before, Faiz being a poet is not a reason good enough to ignore the blatant Islamic supremacy in his words. And if these slogans are chanted in India, where the overwhelming majority of the population worships Murthis, there’s only one way to interpret it. Also, the protest was against Hindutva, too, one would assume.

Therefore, if one speaks of destroying Murthis while opposing Hindutva, how else are we supposed to interpret it if not deeply ingrained Islamic Bigotry? Liberals may try to whitewash the Islamic Supremacy in Faiz’s poem as much as they wish but they are only attempting to defend the indefensible.