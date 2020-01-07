Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Some of the 'protestors' at Mumbai last evening were seen holding 'Free Kashmir' posters.

OpIndia Staff
The protestors in Mumbai who were protesting against the violence perpetrated by left-wing goons on JNU campus on Sunday evening were evicted from Gateway of India by Mumbai Police and shifted to Azad Maidan.

One can see one women chant “Mumbai Police haaye haaye” while recording it on her phone, perhaps to post on social media later, as she is being taken away in the police van.

As per Mumbai Police, these protests were blocking the roads and common Mumbai residents and tourists were facing problems because of that.

According to police, they appealed to the protestors many times but now they were relocated to Azad Maidan. About 100 Mumbai residents had taken to Gateway of India on Monday to stand in solidarity with the violence unleashed by leftist goons on JNU campus who were opposing registration of students for the winter semester. The leftist goons had reportedly taken over the server room and also attacked those students who were registering for the next semester.

People carrying “Free Kashmir” posters in protest for JNU in Mumbai, (courtesy: Twitter)

Reportedly, the students of the Mumbai University and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and others who had assembled on the pavement across the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel near the Gateway of India to apparently condemn the JNU violence were surprisingly heard chanting Azaadi songs and displaying posters, leaving people to wonder what ‘Free Kashmir’ posters and these Azaadi slogans have to do with protests against JNU violence.

