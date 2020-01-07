The protestors in Mumbai who were protesting against the violence perpetrated by left-wing goons on JNU campus on Sunday evening were evicted from Gateway of India by Mumbai Police and shifted to Azad Maidan.

This morning- protesters have been detained from Gateway of India and ‘relocated’ to Azad Maidan by Mumbai Police. pic.twitter.com/jYMIUfzZvv — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) January 7, 2020

One can see one women chant “Mumbai Police haaye haaye” while recording it on her phone, perhaps to post on social media later, as she is being taken away in the police van.

#occupygateway protesters been dragged in police buses, police official says they are relocating them to #AzadMaidanMumbai This is being done against the will of the comman mass #JNUattack #JNUTerrorAttack #JNUHiddenTruth #Mumbai #mumbaiprotest pic.twitter.com/H2n74t8xUl — Tarushi Choudhary (@TangyMissT) January 7, 2020

As per Mumbai Police, these protests were blocking the roads and common Mumbai residents and tourists were facing problems because of that.

Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1) on protesters(protesting against #JNUViolence) evicted from Gateway of India: Roads were getting blocked and common Mumbaikar and tourists were facing problems. We had appealed to protesters many times,have now relocated them to Azad Maidan pic.twitter.com/aW0gWlKGZj — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

According to police, they appealed to the protestors many times but now they were relocated to Azad Maidan. About 100 Mumbai residents had taken to Gateway of India on Monday to stand in solidarity with the violence unleashed by leftist goons on JNU campus who were opposing registration of students for the winter semester. The leftist goons had reportedly taken over the server room and also attacked those students who were registering for the next semester.

Some of the ‘protestors’ at Mumbai last evening were seen holding ‘Free Kashmir’ posters.

Reportedly, the students of the Mumbai University and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and others who had assembled on the pavement across the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel near the Gateway of India to apparently condemn the JNU violence were surprisingly heard chanting Azaadi songs and displaying posters, leaving people to wonder what ‘Free Kashmir’ posters and these Azaadi slogans have to do with protests against JNU violence.