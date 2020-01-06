Monday, January 6, 2020
JNU violence: Republic journalist heckled, assaulted by protestors amidst loud slogans and police presence

Mishra wrote that he expects the Editors' Guild to officially condemn the incident.

OpIndia Staff
Republic journalist heckled, abused by violent JNU protestors
Police at JNU, image via India Today
As violence, assault and mayhem gripped the JNU campus last evening, there are several reports emerging that show the mob behaviour and the situation yesterday.

Republic correspondent Piyush Mishra has shared a video where he was assaulted, heckled and abused by the protesting mob in the JNU campus. Mishra stated that the incident happened in the presence of Delhi police personnel.

In the video, Mishra can be seen trying to report about the situation at JNU. As he faces the camera and continues his reporting amidst loud slogans, a person, one of the protestors as per Mishra, is seen approaching him and asking what was he (Mishra) doing there.

As Mishra tried to continue doing his job, the person is seen heckling and pushing Mishra away. As Mishra tries to pacify the person and continue his work, the person then proceeds to threaten and abuse him.

Read: Violent miscreants attacked students who supported registration process and wanted to study: Read the full statement issued by JNU

After the widespread incidents of violence and mayhem at the campus by masked goons, several students have been reportedly admitted in the hospital with injuries. The JNU administration, in an official statement, has stated that the violence was unleashed by some groups of agitating students who did not want the registration and academic process to continue. Thousands of students who had registered for the winter semester have been physically stopped by the protesting goons from entering their respective school buildings.

