As violence, assault and mayhem gripped the JNU campus last evening, there are several reports emerging that show the mob behaviour and the situation yesterday.

Republic correspondent Piyush Mishra has shared a video where he was assaulted, heckled and abused by the protesting mob in the JNU campus. Mishra stated that the incident happened in the presence of Delhi police personnel.

This is how a JNU protestor misbehaved, abused and heckled me while I was reporting outside JNU and that also in presence of massive @DelhiPolice personnel. No police personnel stopped these goons. Expect an unexpected condemnation by @IndEditorsGuild #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/cS1v6RTryP — Piyush Mishra (@Piyush_mi) January 5, 2020

In the video, Mishra can be seen trying to report about the situation at JNU. As he faces the camera and continues his reporting amidst loud slogans, a person, one of the protestors as per Mishra, is seen approaching him and asking what was he (Mishra) doing there.

As Mishra tried to continue doing his job, the person is seen heckling and pushing Mishra away. As Mishra tries to pacify the person and continue his work, the person then proceeds to threaten and abuse him.

Mishra wrote that he expects a condemnation by the Editors’ Guild over the incident.

After the widespread incidents of violence and mayhem at the campus by masked goons, several students have been reportedly admitted in the hospital with injuries. The JNU administration, in an official statement, has stated that the violence was unleashed by some groups of agitating students who did not want the registration and academic process to continue. Thousands of students who had registered for the winter semester have been physically stopped by the protesting goons from entering their respective school buildings.