In a shocking incident, an ABVP member was injured after he was attacked by members of left-wing student organisation Students For Society (SFS) at the boys’ hostel number 3 in Panjab University.

Reportedly, the SFS students had attacked ABVP students following an alleged fallout between two groups. The attack on ABVP member Divyansh Sharma happened after he had allegedly made an indecent comment on social media against SFS.

As SFS members attacked the ABVP student Sharma, he got injured and was immediately rushed to the GMSH in Sector 16, where he was administered stitches.

Parvinder Singh Katora, convener, ABVP, Chandigarh, said, “Divyansh Sharma received a call from an unknown number at 8:26 pm, asking about his whereabouts. A resident of boys’ hostel number 4, he had gone to meet his friend at hostel number three. As soon as he came out of the hostel, some 11-12 persons started beating him up. He recognised four of the attackers, who were from the SFS.”

However, SFS president Varinder claimed, “I was not there at the incident. I had reacted to an abusive comment posted by Divyansh Sharma and demanded an apology from him. I was told by a friend, who was going to have dinner at hostel number 3 that Divyansh was being hit by someone.”

Harman of the SFS said, “I am attending a wedding in Patiala. I wonder how my name cropped up.”

A senior security official at the university said that the Chandigarh police and the PU chief security officer arrived at the spot as soon as they came to know about the fight. The injured students have been rushed to the hospital, said the officer.

Following the incident, about 50 supporters of ABVP assembled outside the DSW’s residence and demanded a ban on SFS. The police have recorded Divyansh’s statement. No case has been registered as the police did not get any complaint in connection with the incident.