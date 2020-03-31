Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Home News Reports Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads...
News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

Jinit Jain

Also Read

Jinit Jain
Suspected Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suffering from covid-19 found spitting out on road
Bus carrying suspected Muslim clerics suffering from covid-19(Source: YouTube)
11

If defying government orders proscribing large gatherings amidst coronavirus outbreak in the country was not enough, Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat believed to have been afflicted by the infection, who were painstakingly identified by the authorities, were today found spitting on the roads while they were being transported in buses from Nizamuddin for their treatment.

As per an AajTak report, an official who was monitoring the transportation of suspected COVID-19 cases from Markaz Nizamuddin, the Delhi headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat, claimed that the Muslim clerics in the bus were spitting out on the roads of Delhi, potentially spreading the virus in other areas of Delhi. In order to avoid the spread of the virus, the official then ordered the Muslim clerics to shut the bus windows.

Earlier yesterday, the role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spreading of the Wuhan Coronavirus across numerous states of India had come to light. Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat organised a congregation in violation of the government’s lockdown orders, providing a conducive environment for the novel coronavirus to proliferate. As per conservative estimates, the congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat was attended by 1500 people, both from various parts of the country as well as from abroad.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Since then, Nizamuddin Basti, where the Jamaat event was held, has emerged as one of the most irrepressible clusters of the coronavirus in the country. Several cases from different parts of the country linked with the visit to the congregation have now come to the fore. As of now, 10 people who attended the event have died of COVID-19, with 300 hospitalised for exhibiting symptoms of the deadly contagion. The hotspot has become a nightmare for the authorities to track and identify potential vectors of the pathogen that causes COVID-19.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

Jinit Jain

Latest News

News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

Jinit Jain -
The Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suspected of suffering from COVID-19 were transported from Nizamuddin to medical centre for their treatment
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more
News Reports

Bigoted NGO in Karachi denies food to impoverished Pakistani Hindus and Christians, amidst Coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani NGO Saylani Welfare Trust reportedly denied food to Pakistani Hindus and Christians amidst coronavirus outbreak
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: 107 people from Madhya Pradesh attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, 17 new cases of COVID-19 infection today

OpIndia Staff -
107 people from Madhya Pradesh had participated in the religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.
Read more
News Reports

Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh writes to EAM Jaishankar, says India should sue China for the coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA from Arunanchal Pradesh writes to EAM S Jaishankar to put up a case against China in ICJ and ask for a compensation of 22 billion US dollars.
Read more
Social Media

Islamists on Twitter come out in support of Tablighi Jamaat, the latest hotspot of coronavirus outbreak in India

OpIndia Staff -
Tablighi Jamaat has emerged as a latest hotspot of coronavirus cases after the group organised a large congregation attended by 1500 people from across the country and abroad
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi: Dozens of coronavirus cases across the country traced to Tablighi Jamat Mosque in Nizamuddin, hundreds in hospital, 2000 quarantined, area sealed off

OpIndia Staff -
A medical camp has been set up in the area and samples are being tested. Drones have been deployed to maintain strict vigilance over movements. As per reports, over 2000 people in the area are under quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

We’re not rich like US, but we’ve Islam: Pakistan PM announces ways to fight Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan, in his address to his nation on March 30, praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world.
Read more
News Reports

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand goes into isolation with his harem of 20 concubines in Germany, books an entire luxury hotel

OpIndia Staff -
Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn has booked out the entire Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Bavaria, with permission from local council
Read more
News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,722FansLike
267,225FollowersFollow
208,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com