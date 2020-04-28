Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Bandra migrant crisis: Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey who incited mobs to defy lockdown gets bail from a local court

He was arrested under IPC sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270, 505 (2), and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act after thousands of migrant workers gathered near the Bandra station defying lockdown orders.

Bandra migrant crisis instigator Vinay Dubey granted bail by a local court in Mumbai
Stranded migrant workers in Bandra (left), accused Vinay Dubey (right)
22

On Tuesday, a Bandra Court had granted bail to Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey, who was allegedly behind the Bandra Migrant Crisis of April 14, on a personal bond of ₹15,000. He was earlier nabbed from Airoli in Navi Mumbai by Navi Mumbai Police.

Dubey was later taken to Bandra Police station by the Mumbai Police. He was arrested under IPC sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270, 505 (2), and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act. Dubey was produced before a local court on April 15.

Vinay Dubey’s social media campaign

In a viral video, Vinay Dubey said that he would lead a ‘padayatra’ of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. He urged migrants to contact him on WhatsApp and leave a message if they wished to follow on his path. Vinay Dubey repeatedly made the insinuation that it was better to die of the Wuhan Coronavirus than die of hunger. He said that the sole blame for it would lie with the Central and state governments. He also assured that he would take care of their food along the way.

A video was also posted on YouTube on the 14th of April, where he could be seen urging migrants to come out of the streets and gather at the Lok Manya Tilak Terminus. Not only in Mumbai, but he also urged migrants all across India to gather in lacs at the nearest railway station.

Bandra Migrant Crisis

Huge crowds of migrant workers burst onto the streets in Bandra and Mumbra in Mumbai on April 14 demanding to go home amidst the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. In Bandra and Mumbra, the crowds demanded that the state government make arrangements for them to return home. In Bandra, the crowd gathered at Ahle Sunnat Sunni Raza Jama Masjid near Bandra station. Under such circumstances, requests were made in the name of Allah to not congregate in such large numbers and return to their homes.

Searched termscoronavirus crisis, coronavirus Mumbai, coronavirus lockdown

