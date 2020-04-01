Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Home Crime Bihar: Muslim mob attacks, pelts stones at police personnel for asking to avoid mass...
CrimeNews Reports

Bihar: Muslim mob attacks, pelts stones at police personnel for asking to avoid mass namaz in view of Coronavirus lockdown

One Mohammad Muswa has emerged as one of the prime suspects. Muswa is allegedly a close aide of the RJD block president and Madna villages' former chief, Ojera Khatoon, as per reports.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Police team attacked by Muslim mob in Madhubani for trying to prevent mass-Namaz gathering
Police team attacked by Muslim mob in Gidarganj, Andharatadhi, Bihar (courtesy: Dainik Jagran)
145

Despite the blanket restrictions against the movement and congregation of people to blunt the spread of the Chinese coronavirus, Muslims in many corners of the country have regularly been flouting rules and displaying obstinacy when stopped.

In yet another shocking act of deliberate violation of lockdown, a Muslim mob in Gidarganj village in Andharatharhi block of Madhubani district, Bihar not only collected to offer mass prayers (Namaz) but also attacked and pelted stones at the police, who went there to stop them from doing so.

On March 31 (Tuesday), the police received the information that over 100 Muslims have been staying in a Mosque in the locality. When the police reached the Mosque, locals attacked the police personnel. They started to pelt stones at the policemen. The policemen were chased for almost a kilometre by the unruly mob, who, in the fit of rage, also overturned a police van into a pond. Using this situation to their advantage, the Muslim congregation, who were illegally hiding in the Mosque, managed to flee away.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Though according to eyewitnesses, there was firing from both sides, SP Satyaprakash has negated the claim.

The Islamic religious event was being organised at the mosque located near the house of the RJD block president and former chief of Madna Panchayat located in Andhratharhi Tehsil of Madhubani district, Ojera Khatoon. Allegedly, this mosque, where few Islamic foreigners were also hiding, is maintained by the RJD block president and Madna villages’ former chief.

The police, on receiving information that people have gathered at the mosque located in the Madna village, reached the mosque and urged the Muslims to abide by the lockdown orders and vacate the Mosque. However, the Muslims, not paying any heed to the requests, started arguing with the police and suddenly unleashed themselves on them. The policemen also retaliated in self-defence. One villager and the Circle officer (CO) have reportedly been injured in the ensuing brawl.

According to reports, Gidarganj village in Andharathadhi block of Madhubani district, Bihar is a Muslim dominated locality. Many attackers from the village have reportedly fled after this incident, however, the name of one Mohammad Muswa has emerged as one of the prime suspects. Muswa is allegedly a close aide of the RJD block president and Madna villages’ former chief, Ojera Khatoon.

Moreover, the village is split into two factions, one headed by a person named Wasim and the second one is headed by one Kamrujumma. The faction headed by Wasim had reportedly informed the police that the Muslim mob headed by Kamrujumma are planning to organise the event at the Mosque, following which the police reached the area. According to the gathered information, police believe that the attack was a pre-planned one. The attackers had stocked up stones and bricks on the roof of the buildings in the area and had been waiting to attack the police personnel.

The police have now registered an FIR against these unknown miscreants. All are absconding at the moment but will be arrested soon and sent to jail, confirmed the police, saying that no one will be allowed to violate the lockdown rule.

Despite repeated attempts by the police to dissuade Muslims from marching towards the mosques, many Muslims have been ignoring police’s appeals and have instead been creating a ruckus after police tried to impede them from assembling at mosques in the view of the surging coronavirus cases in the country.

In a similar incident, a Muslim mob, on March 26, not only assembled at a local mosque in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh but also attacked the policemen for asking to avoid mass prayers (namaz) in the view of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the Tablighi Jamaat – a religious event held on March 21 in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area by the Muslim organisation, has turned out to be an epicentre of the Chinese coronavirus transmission in the country. The event has now sparked off a huge scare as most of the attendees have reportedly spread the Chinese virus across the country.

As per the latest reports, a police team that had gone to locate some participants of the Tablighi Jamat event in Ahmedabad’s Gomtipur area has been attacked by locals with stones.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus cases, coronavirus India, Bihar news

Latest News

Entertainment

Reel life ‘Lord Ram’ Arun Govil appeals to people to stay at home and follow PM Modi’s guidelines

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Doordarshan started to telecast Ramanand Sagar's 1987 television series Ramayan, actor Arun Govil, who played the lead role of 'Lord Raam', appealed to everyone to abide by the rules and follow PM Modi's guideline in view of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Mass gathering at Sarwar Dargah despite lockdown orders, 6 persons arrested after clashes with police

OpIndia Staff -
The crowd present in the Dargah reportedly clashed with police. 6 persons were arrested.
Read more
Crime

Bihar: Muslim mob attacks, pelts stones at police personnel for asking to avoid mass namaz in view of Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic religious event was being organised at the mosque located near the house of the RJD block president and former chief of Madna village Ojera Khatoon
Read more
News Reports

Maulana Saad, head of the Markaz decided to vacate the masjid only after the intervention of NSA Ajit Doval: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
It has been reported that Maulana Saad, head of Nizamuddin Markaz and other Muslims living inside the Nizamuddin Dargah did not vacate the virus-infected locality on Delhi police's request, resulting in Home Minister Amit Shah deploying NSA Ajit Doval.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Authorities begin a ‘manhunt’ to trace Tablighi Jamaat attendees as Nizamuddin’s Markaz emerges as hotspot for COVID-19, countrywide raids underway

OpIndia Staff -
Many of the foreign nationals who had attended the event were found 'hiding' in mosques at various parts of the country.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists who organised anti-CAA ‘protests’ stand in solidarity with Tablighi Jamaat super-spreaders, demand FIR be revoked calling it ‘Islamophobia’

OpIndia Staff -
An FIR had been lodged against Tablighi Jamaat management for organising the congregation and housing thousands pf people at a time when orders against mass-gatherings were already in place due to the coronavirus threat.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat and its links to terrorist organizations: History of association to Al Qaeda, Taliban and Kashmiri terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The links of Tablighi Jamaat with terrorist organizations such as the Al Qaeda become hugely significant.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suspected of suffering from COVID-19 were transported from Nizamuddin to medical centre for their treatment
Read more
News Reports

We’re not rich like US, but we’ve Islam: Pakistan PM announces ways to fight Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan, in his address to his nation on March 30, praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Cricketers shamelessly donating to Shahid Afridi Foundation to supposedly fight Coronavirus seem to have no self-respect: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are voicing their support for the Shahid Afridi Foundation despite the fact that the Pakistani cricketer on numerous occasions has made crass remarks about India and Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi booked for hiding Indonesian Muslims in a mosque in Bijnor, Muslims of other nationalities also found from other mosques

OpIndia Staff -
A Markazi mosque in Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow was found sheltering foreigners from Kyrgystan and Kazakhastan since March 13
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,882FansLike
268,240FollowersFollow
209,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com