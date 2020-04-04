Saturday, April 4, 2020
Home News Reports Coronavirus Lockdown: River Ganga’s water quality improves in Varanasi and Kanpur due to closure...
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: River Ganga’s water quality improves in Varanasi and Kanpur due to closure of factories

The dissolved oxygen level in Ganga is above 8.3 mg per little which is higher than the recommended 7 mg/litre

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Water quality of river Ganga improves, following Coronavirus lockdown
Representative Image (Photo Credits: The Hindu)
38

Amidst the nationwide lockdown announced by the Central Government to check the transmission of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India, the water quality of river Ganga has seemingly improved in Varanasi and Kanpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh, reported India Today.

Kalika Singh, who is a regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), informed that the dissolved oxygen level in Ganga is above 8.3 mg per little which is higher than the recommended 7 mg/litre. As such, the water is suitable for bathing now. He added that due to lack of traffic on the streets of Varanasi, the air quality has reached satisfactory levels on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

A local resident Rakesh Tiwari said, “Hundreds of people used to take a holy dip here. No waste or garbage is being secretly dumped. Under the Namami Gange project, major drains merging into the Ganga have also been tapped.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Ajay Pujari, who is the priest of Parmat temple in Kanpur, informed, “Since all the factories are closed due to the lockdown, the Ganga river has become cleaner.” He added that the priests would not take a dip in the Holy river. But, due to the lockdown, they can now bath in the river.

Praising the Namami Gange project, Ajay said that the project has helped check the water pollution by tapping the Sisamau drain that used to discharge dirty water into Ganga. He emphasised, “The improvement we can witness at present is unprecedented. The lockdown has certainly improved the health of River Ganga which many projects of the government couldn’t do”.

Due to the relentless efforts of the government to contact trace and quarantine effectively, India’s coronavirus spread curve flattened yesterday, giving rise to the hope that if we could maintain this, India might be back on track soon. Economist Shamika Ravi, who is currently the Director of Research at Brookings India and former member, PM’s Economic Advisory Council believes that even though it is a little too early to comment, but, if this trend continues, it will soon bring some relief for India.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Two new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Mumbai’s Dharavi

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier 3 cases had been reported in Dharavi out of them one succumbed to the disease, who was linked with Tablighi Jamaat
Read more
News Reports

BJP MP shares video accusing Arvind Kejriwal government of providing worm-infested food to the poor during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Tt is being alleged that the food provided to poor by the AAP government in Delhi is worm-infested and unfit for human consumption.
Read more
News Reports

101 people crammed in Mumbai shelter house amidst lockdown, cancer patients living in close quarters with migrant workers: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst Coronavirus lockdown, with non-existent provisions for isolation and a common toilet, life has been difficult for the residents of the Mumbai shelter house.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Fact-Check

145 Hindus test Coronavirus positive after visiting​ Vaishno Devi: Islamist Ali Sohrab, who was once arrested, spreads fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Fake news peddler Ali Sohrab was in November last year arrested by UP Police over his provocative tweets on Supreme Court judgement of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict
Read more
News Reports

Entire colony in Madhya Pradesh sealed after a Dubai returned man hosted feast for 1500 people and later tested positive along with 11 members...

OpIndia Staff -
The man hosted a feast after returning from Dubai in honour of his dead mother, which was attended by near 1500 people
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

“May Allah send a virus that kills 50 crores Indians”: Bengal Maulvi roared from the stage, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India, the Maulvi said to an applauding crowd
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has always had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

FIR after video of fruit vendor Sheru Miyan licking fruits goes viral, daughter says ‘he did so because of his habit of ‘counting currency...

OpIndia Staff -
The police registered the FIR against the fruit vendor on the basis of a complaint lodged by a youth named Bodhraj Tipta
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Ghaziabad hospital roam naked in the ward, make lewd gestures toward female staff

OpIndia Staff -
The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad has written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis
Read more
Media

Ummah above gender: The Wire journalist refuses to believe nurses’ complaint about Tablighi Jamaatis harassing them

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire editor Arfa Khanum Sherwani has declared Tablighi Jamaatis innocent and indulges in Muslim victim-mongering, accusing nurses of lying
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,434FansLike
272,245FollowersFollow
212,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com