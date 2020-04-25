In an important development into the investigations against Tablighi Jamaat, the Enforcement Directorate has found out the alleged trust which is known to be funding the orthodox Islamic religious sect. The name of the Trust is ‘Kashif ul Uloom’. The man associated with the trust and their bank account has also been discovered. Now ED is looking into the financial transactions of the trust. As per reports, some ninety lakh rupees have been sent abroad through that bank account.

The probe agency was investigating the case under the Money Laundering Act. The Agency had sought information from the Income Tax Department and other government institutions about the trust associated with the Jamaat. But couldn’t trace the funding trust.

As per reports, the name of the trust is Kashif-ul-Uloom and the Bank account associated with the trust is in Nizamuddin’s Bank of India. The ED will issue a notice to the Bank of India seeking information about the Trust’s bank account.

During the investigation, the names of many common people have been revealed. One of them is Nizami who has the business of perfume and hotel. Apart from that, a person named Abbas Afghani is also suspected and allegedly said to be in hawala business. ED expects that much important information will come out of this inquiry.

Also, the documents sent by Delhi police are being translated from Urdu to Hindi, which can reveal more important facts after translation. As per reports, the activities of money laundering aren’t connected to Maulana directly but as the investigation is progressing the ED is screwing the Mulana and his close ones.

The inquiries conducted over the bank documents and other documents related to trust and Tablighi jamaat can play an important role in tightening the clutches.

According to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, which is investigating the finances of Tablighi Jamaat, its chief Maulana Saad has been receiving money in the tunes of millions from anti-national forces. They have also asserted that the money received by Tablighi Jamaat is being made under the guise of donation for religious education. The role of accused Maulana Saad’s acolyte, Javed, is also under scanner as the police have accused him of transferring millions of rupees every day to Markaz’s account in batches from different bank accounts to escape scrutiny.

Cases filed against Maulana Saad

Maulana Saad was booked under The Epidemics Act 1897 for allowing religious congregation in the month of March despite repeated warnings from the centre and the state government. He disregarded the guidelines issued by the government in the light of the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic which is spreading rapidly.

In addition, the Delhi police have also charged Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The charges of culpable homicide under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code was added to the FIR that was already lodged against the religious leader on March 31.

Furthermore, the Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against the Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi and nine others on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on predicate offence that is registered by Delhi police.