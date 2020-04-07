After a man was shot dead in Prayagraj over remarks made against the Tablighi Jamaat’s role in spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus, an incident has surfaced where a YouTuber named Shahrukh Adnan has made celebratory posts over the murder on social media. He warned ‘Bhakts’ to be careful of what they said with their ‘gutter-like mouths’. The man, Shahrukh Adnan, runs numerous pages on the video-sharing platform YouTube.

Shahrukh Adnan runs numerous channels on YouTube

While his Youtube channel does mention his Facebook profile, the Facebook profile through which the distasteful remarks were made is nowhere to be found on the social media platform. It appears that he has either deleted that account or deactivated it as of this moment. When we visited the Twitter account mentioned on his YouTube profile, we discovered that his Twitter handle had been deleted as well.

Shahrukh Adnan’s Twitter Account has been deleted

Shahrukh Adnan also runs the ‘HD Extra’ channel on YouTube but no content is available on it as yet. In the Facebook post where he made the remark against ‘Bhakts’, Shahrukh Adnan linked a news report on the matter and posted it on a group. The post is no longer available.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Shahrukh Adnan is also very active on Instagram, where has one and a half lakh followers. It can be known from his Instgram profile that Hyderabad diaries is his YouTube channel. On his personal instagram profile, he has mentioned his email address as ‘hyderabaddiaries@yahoo.com’. He has made nearly 400 posts on Instagram, through which he has promoted his YouTube page as well. He calls himself an actor and an ‘influencer’.

In the incident to which Shahrukh Adnan was referring to, a 30-year-old man named Lotan Nishad was shot dead by one Mohammed Sona in the Bakshi Moda area in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for accusing the Islamic Missionary Movement, Tablighi Jamaat, of endangering the lives of other people. Nishad was shot while he sitting at a tea shop, and he died on the spot. Lotan Nishad was sitting at a tea shop in the village at around 9.30 am. While reading the morning newspaper, he got into a verbal confrontation, over the role of Tablighi Jamaat in transmitting the Wuhan Coronavirus, with some people sitting there. Mohammad Sona, who was present there, began assaulting the victim. After sometime Sona brought a gun and fired at him from close range. Nishad fell on the ground and started bleeding.

Hyderabad Diaries, Shahrukh Adnan’s YouTube channel, is verified on YouTube. There are videos on numerous issues on the vlog, including one mocking the 21-day nationawide lockdown imposed to curb the spread the Wuhan Coronavirus. In certain videos, he is seen as a stand-up comedian. In most videos, he acts in them himself and he has used a picture of Hyderabad Diaries as his cover photo on YouTube which is a further confirmation of the fact that it is his YouTube channel.

Shahrukh Adnan did not stop with the initial remarks he made in connection with the murder of the man at Prayagraj. He wrote in the comments section that ‘Bhakts’ were not even safe in Uttar Pradesh, then they should wonder what will happen to them in Hyderabad, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam. The places he mentioned have a significant Muslim population and religious persecution of Hindus is quite prevalent.

Shahrukh Adnan works at ‘Amazon Development Center’. He is a resident of Hyderabad and his office is at Jaybheri. His conduct on social media goes on to show the pervasive bigotry against Hindus that is normative in certain sections of the Indian population. He appears to have deactivated his accounts on social media fearing backlash for his incendiary remarks. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police has directed the cyber cell to look into the matter through its account on social media.

The Tablighi Jamaat, comments against which led to the murder of the man in Prayagraj, has emerged as a superspreader of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India. Meanwhile, its members continue to find safe refuge in Mosques around the country. Earlier, a man was assaulted by a mob in Maharashtra’s Solapur district for informing local authorities about those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi.