Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Home News Reports Meet Shahrukh Adnan, the YouTuber who had 'warned' 'bhakts' after man in Prayagraj was...
News Reports

Meet Shahrukh Adnan, the YouTuber who had ‘warned’ ‘bhakts’ after man in Prayagraj was shot dead for his criticism of Tablighi Jamaat

He appears to have deactivated his accounts on social media fearing backlash for his incendiary remarks. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police has directed the cyber cell to look into the matter through its account on social media.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Shahrukh Adnan celebrated the murder of a Hindu in Prayagraj
51

After a man was shot dead in Prayagraj over remarks made against the Tablighi Jamaat’s role in spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus, an incident has surfaced where a YouTuber named Shahrukh Adnan has made celebratory posts over the murder on social media. He warned ‘Bhakts’ to be careful of what they said with their ‘gutter-like mouths’. The man, Shahrukh Adnan, runs numerous pages on the video-sharing platform YouTube.

Shahrukh Adnan runs numerous channels on YouTube

While his Youtube channel does mention his Facebook profile, the Facebook profile through which the distasteful remarks were made is nowhere to be found on the social media platform. It appears that he has either deleted that account or deactivated it as of this moment. When we visited the Twitter account mentioned on his YouTube profile, we discovered that his Twitter handle had been deleted as well.

Shahrukh Adnan’s Twitter Account has been deleted

Shahrukh Adnan also runs the ‘HD Extra’ channel on YouTube but no content is available on it as yet. In the Facebook post where he made the remark against ‘Bhakts’, Shahrukh Adnan linked a news report on the matter and posted it on a group. The post is no longer available.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Shahrukh Adnan is also very active on Instagram, where has one and a half lakh followers. It can be known from his Instgram profile that Hyderabad diaries is his YouTube channel. On his personal instagram profile, he has mentioned his email address as ‘hyderabaddiaries@yahoo.com’. He has made nearly 400 posts on Instagram, through which he has promoted his YouTube page as well. He calls himself an actor and an ‘influencer’.

In the incident to which Shahrukh Adnan was referring to, a 30-year-old man named Lotan Nishad was shot dead by one Mohammed Sona in the Bakshi Moda area in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for accusing the Islamic Missionary Movement, Tablighi Jamaat, of endangering the lives of other people. Nishad was shot while he sitting at a tea shop, and he died on the spot. Lotan Nishad was sitting at a tea shop in the village at around 9.30 am. While reading the morning newspaper, he got into a verbal confrontation, over the role of Tablighi Jamaat in transmitting the Wuhan Coronavirus, with some people sitting there. Mohammad Sona, who was present there, began assaulting the victim. After sometime Sona brought a gun and fired at him from close range. Nishad fell on the ground and started bleeding.

Hyderabad Diaries, Shahrukh Adnan’s YouTube channel, is verified on YouTube. There are videos on numerous issues on the vlog, including one mocking the 21-day nationawide lockdown imposed to curb the spread the Wuhan Coronavirus. In certain videos, he is seen as a stand-up comedian. In most videos, he acts in them himself and he has used a picture of Hyderabad Diaries as his cover photo on YouTube which is a further confirmation of the fact that it is his YouTube channel.

Shahrukh Adnan did not stop with the initial remarks he made in connection with the murder of the man at Prayagraj. He wrote in the comments section that ‘Bhakts’ were not even safe in Uttar Pradesh, then they should wonder what will happen to them in Hyderabad, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam. The places he mentioned have a significant Muslim population and religious persecution of Hindus is quite prevalent.

Shahrukh Adnan works at ‘Amazon Development Center’. He is a resident of Hyderabad and his office is at Jaybheri. His conduct on social media goes on to show the pervasive bigotry against Hindus that is normative in certain sections of the Indian population. He appears to have deactivated his accounts on social media fearing backlash for his incendiary remarks. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police has directed the cyber cell to look into the matter through its account on social media.

The Tablighi Jamaat, comments against which led to the murder of the man in Prayagraj, has emerged as a superspreader of the Wuhan Coronavirus in India. Meanwhile, its members continue to find safe refuge in Mosques around the country. Earlier, a man was assaulted by a mob in Maharashtra’s Solapur district for informing local authorities about those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Meet Shahrukh Adnan, the YouTuber who had ‘warned’ ‘bhakts’ after man in Prayagraj was shot dead for his criticism of Tablighi Jamaat

OpIndia Staff -
After a man was shot dead in Praygraj over remarks made against the Tablighi Jamaat role in spreading Coronavirus, a YouTuber named Shahrukh Adnan has made celebratory posts over the murder on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Authorities ask Muslims to stay indoors ahead of Shab-e-Barat: Here is all you need to know about the Islamic festival

OpIndia Staff -
The Police and administration across the country are appealing to Muslims across the country to adhere to the nationwide lockdown enforced to combat the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic ahead of the Shab-e-Barat, an Islamic festival.
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra minister shares a photoshopped image of himself where he is putting his buttocks on fire. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
According to the victim's account, he was taken to Jitendra Awahad's Nath Bungalow near Viviana Mall where he was mercilessly thrashed upon by 15-20 goons while Awhad watched over.
Read more
News Reports

From 693 to 326: India records a decline in the total new number of Wuhan Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours

OpIndia Staff -
The decline in the number of new cases of Coronavirus in India in the last 24 hours, once again provides a glimmer of hope
Read more
Media

Here are 8 ridiculous ‘fact-checks’ by Dhruv Rathee and alleged ‘fact-checkers’ aimed to whitewash the role of Tablighi Jamaat in spread of Coronavirus

आशीष नौटियाल -
Dhruv Rathee and 'fact-checkers' like Alt News place more emphasis on whether a video is from February or March or the Muslim in the video is from China or Italy, instead of reporting on the depraved act committed by the Muslims in the video
Read more
News Reports

Online survey holds China’s opacity and mismanagement responsible for the global coronavirus pandemic, 67% say it is to blame

OpIndia Staff -
Manoj Kewalramani conducted an online survey from a period of March 26, 2020, until April 3, 2020. During that time, responses were invited through email and by sharing the questionnaire on different social media platforms.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

After PM CARES collects Rs 6,500 crores in just a week, Sonia Gandhi wants it transferred to PMNRF: Here is the real reason

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi, the current President of the Congress party has asked the Prime Minister to transfer all the funds received under PM CARES, that was set up to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF)
Read more
News Reports

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif gets attacked by Islamists for lighting lamp on 5th April in solidarity for fight against coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media weren't too happy with cricketer Mohammad Kaif for lighting lamp to thank healthcare workers, urged him to offer namaz instead.
Read more
News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat, hotspot of Wuhan Coronavirus, set to be demolished: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Only two floors of the Nizamuddin Markaz are authorised, therefore the rest 7 floors may be demolished
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Viral message on WhatsApp claiming Maulana Saad of Tablighi Jamaat donated to Rs 1 crore to PM’s Relief fund is fake, here is how

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Irish newspaper News Letter was used to create the fake news claiming Maulana Saad donated 1 crore to govt of India
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaatis’ piece of sh*t: Attendees defecate in corridor at quarantine centre, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
After reports of molesting nurses and spitting on hospital staff, two Tablighi Jamaat attendees were reportedly found defecating in the hospital corridor.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,804FansLike
275,540FollowersFollow
214,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com