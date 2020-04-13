Monday, April 13, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,857,115
Updated on 13 April, 2020 2:00 PM
Full Coverage
1,857,115
Worldwide cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 2:00 PM
114,332
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 2:00 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
9,240
Total cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 2:00 PM
India
1,096
Recovered
Updated on 13 April, 2020 2:00 PM
India
331
Deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 2:00 PM
Home News Reports US Presidential election nominee Joe Biden accused of sexual harassment by former staffer
News Reports
Updated:

US Presidential election nominee Joe Biden accused of sexual harassment by former staffer

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden
5

In a shocking revelation, a former aide has accused former US Vice President and Democratic party presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her during the early 1990s when he was a Senator.

According to the reports, Tara Reade, who hails from California, had accused Joe Biden of assaulting her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the spring of 1993. She had also filed a police report in Washington on Thursday which said that she was a victim of a sexual assault by an unknown person.

Tara Reade, who had briefly worked as a staff assistant in Biden’s Senate office said that in 1993, Biden had pinned her to a wall in a Senate building, reached under her clothing and penetrated her with his fingers. Reade’s statements were confirmed by her friend, who said that Reade had told her the details of the allegation at the time. Another friend and a brother of Reade also said she told them over the years about a traumatic sexual incident involving Biden.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Last year, Reade had publicly accused Biden of inappropriate touching in the past. In a podcast interview, Reade had accused Biden of assaulting and touched her without consent while the two were alone after she delivered him a gym bag.

However, Biden deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield has refuted the allegations and stated that the former vice president has “dedicated his public life to changing the culture and the laws around violence against women.”

She added, “he firmly believes that women have a right to be heard and heard respectfully, but such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press.” Bedingfield further claimed, “What is clear about this claim: it is untrue. This absolutely did not happen.”

Earlier in the Democratic primary, Biden had also faced accusations of unwanted touching by several women, who said they were uncomfortable with hugs, hand-holding and other actions. Reade was among the few victims who had come forward at the time to narrate her ordeal.

Reade’s sexual harassment charges against Joe Biden comes a time when the former vice president is seeking to unify the Democratic Party behind his campaign as the party’s presidential nominee after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the contest last week.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

US Presidential election nominee Joe Biden accused of sexual harassment by former staffer

OpIndia Staff -
Tara Reade, who had briefly worked as a staff assistant in Biden’s Senate office said that in 1993, Biden had pinned her to a wall in a Senate building, reached under her clothing and penetrated her with his fingers.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi police closes in on Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, expects to arrest soon: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Maulana Saad has been absconding since March 28 after the Nizamuddin Markaz emerged as the hotspot for coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Mumbai’s Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum reports 19 news cases on Sunday, 47 cases and 5 deaths till now

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police on Monday barricaded the area amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases from the locality. The policemen have maintained a strict vigil to check the movement of the people.
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ and Islamists attack cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja, mock Rajput community after he shares a video of his swordsmanship

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists and liberals mocked Rajput community after Jadeja shared a video of himself displaying his swordsmanship.
Read more
News Reports

Mangaluru: Minor was ‘bored’, so packed friend inside suitcase to bring him home, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
The Mangaluru police will now produce the minors before the Juvenile Justice Board.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Pakistani doctors dance inside hospital wards in the middle of coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
The global death toll due to the Chinese pandemic coronavirus has crossed 1,14,000-mark with more than 1.8 million people being tested positive for the Chinese virus.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslim handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

‘You belong in the dustbin of journalism’: Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"You are a hate monger and history will remember you", Rahul Kanwal faces the ire on Twitter for report on coronavirus and madrasas
Read more

Connect with us

218,526FansLike
282,254FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com