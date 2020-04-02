While the entire world is busy combatting the rapidly expanding coronavirus pandemic, there are some people who are still not ready to get out of their religious sentiments even during such vulnerable times when the country is in a dire need to be united against the COVID-19. With dozens of videos on TikTok featuring Muslims claiming that Coronavirus can’t do any harm to them as they regularly pray to their God, a video of a Muslim cleric is circulating on social media, in which a Bengali Maulvi is demanding a virus from Allah that kills 50 crore people in India in one go.

And they call us Islamophobic pic.twitter.com/fY5HJY9xZC — desi mojito (@desimojito) April 1, 2020

In this video, the maulana is saying in Bengali, referring to riots in Delhi- “recently I have got the news that mosques are being set on fire, mosques are being burnt for the last two days. I think something is going to happen within a month. May Allah accept our prayers. May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India. Am I saying something wrong? It is absolutely blissful.” After that, the crowd present there applauds the Naulvi’s statement.

He also said that he does not mind whether he will die or survive but he will surely take Hindus with him. The cleric has been identified as Abbas Siddiqui, and reportedly the video is from 26th February. Which means he made the comments when the Coronavirus had already hit India and govt had already started taking steps to combat it.

This is the same cleric who had earlier threatened to block Kolkata airport if the Citizenship Amendment Act is not revoked in West Bengal.

The video came at a time when an FIR has been lodged against seven Tablighis including Maulana Saad of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin in Delhi. Recently, after the Islamic religious event of Tablighi Jamaat Markaz that was held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, many Muslims from various parts of the country were involved in the event that created a stir across the country.

Meanwhile, a video of Tablighi Jamaat Chief Mohammad Saad had also come to notice in which he was saying, “The tricks and schemes of those who do not believe in Allah have come to stop Muslims from making excuses to save them from the disease. He has got an idea to stop and disperse the Muslims so that this can sit forever in the mind that do not go near anyone, do not sit with anyone or else they’ll get the sickness. Today, if the illness of Muslims changes due to this disease, then the disease will end but we will lose respect.”

Saad has added further in the video, “The disease will change but the values of your masseur, sitting together, eating in a plate and its effects never add in view of issues. This is a program designed to create suspicion among Muslims and to end their love, a program has been made that this excuse is good from separating Muslims from Muslims.”

The Tablighi Jamaat’s emir Maulana Saad works in about 190 countries around the world. It has thousands of members. The Markaz has caused severe damage to the country during the health crisis in the country due to coronavirus.

In an audio Saad was heard saying, “Where will you run away from death, death is going away with you. Therefore, on this occasion keep your wisdom and understanding. Do not just leave the prayers in the doctor’s wards, leave meetings. Why don’t you believe in 70 thousand angles? When Allah-tallah set the disease, how can I survive with any doctor or medicine? What will I do when 70 thousand angles could not save me?”

Saad was found spreading the rumour among the people of muslim community not to believe that if they meet in the mosque, the disease will spread. He sai that if the muslims will be present in the mosques, Allah tala will present the angles in this time.

Delhi police have registered FIR against 6 other organizers of Markaz including Mohammad Saad. However, Maulana Saad is reported missing since March 28.