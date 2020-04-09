Thursday, April 9, 2020
Home News Reports PTI spreads fake news that Mehboob Ali was lynched over suspicion of spreading coronavirus...
MediaNews Reports

PTI spreads fake news that Mehboob Ali was lynched over suspicion of spreading coronavirus in Delhi, later rectifies that he is alive

Without verifying details, not one but many news agencies picked the false news extended by PTI.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
PTI
1

A 22-year-old Muslim boy, identified as Mehboob Ali, who had returned to his village in Bawana in northwest Delhi after attending a Tablighi Jamaat conference in Bhopal was allegedly thrashed earlier this week after some people accused him of spreading coronavirus. At least three people have now been arrested in connection with the attack.

The police have confirmed that Mehboob Ali has been admitted to the LNJP Hospital as a COVID-19 suspect. “He is fine and being kept in Corona isolation centre,” the FIR registered in the case read.

It is sufficiently clear from the police FIR that Mehboob Ali was thrashed, not ‘killed’. However, news agency PTI dreamt up that Ali was ‘beaten to death’. Quoting a police officer, PTI reported that the boy was brutally thrashed in the fields and rushed to a hospital by police where he died. Probably the name of the victim did the magic.

The report by PTI falsely claiming that the ‘man was killed’
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Hours later PTI wrote that they had erroneously written that Mehboob Ali was dead.

Hours later PTI clarifies

But till then the damages were done. This news was expeditiously picked up by various media houses. Without verifying details, not one but many news agencies picked the false news extended by PTI.

Mehboob Ali, a resident of Harewali village in Bawana, had gone to Bhopal for a Tablighi Jamaat conference, officials said. He was there for 45 days and returned to the national capital in a truck carrying vegetables.

He got off at the Azadpur vegetable market on Sunday where a medical examination was conducted to check for symptoms of coronavirus. He left for his village after that. When he reached there, a rumour spread that he had plans to spread the coronavirus infection.

He was thrashed in the fields by some people and later rushed to a hospital, a senior police official said. He was admitted to the LNJP Hospital in Delhi as a coronavirus suspect. Ali is stable and doing fine at the isolation centre and there are no coronavirus symptoms till date, police said.

The Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz has become a hotspot for coronavirus not only in the national capital but also across the country. Therefore, everyone associated it with are considered as high risk cases of COVID-19.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscorona fake news, mob lynching, PTI fake news

Latest News

News Reports

PTI spreads fake news that Mehboob Ali was lynched over suspicion of spreading coronavirus in Delhi, later rectifies that he is alive

OpIndia Staff -
It is clear from the police FIR that Mehboob Ali was thrashed, not 'killed'. However, news agency PTI reported that Ali was 'beaten to death'
Read more
News Reports

Uphill battle for doctors at Delhi’s GTB Hospital as Jamat members refuse to cooperate

arjun20 -
While Tablighi Jamaat members quarantined at Delhi’s G.T.B. hospital have not misbehaved with the staff, they remain unresponsive to the doctors’ repeated requests for co-operation.
Read more
News Reports

Spikes in Coronavirus cases in China coincide with important political events, raises question on the authenticity of data: Report

OpIndia Staff -
An analysis by The Economist show spikes in new Coronavirus positive cases in China were accompanied by important political events
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaatis from Jharkhand illegally obtained fake SIM cards to hide their identity: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, two of these mobile numbers are now out of reach while one number is being used in Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: Increase in incidents of domestic violence, 30% of calls to childline pertain to abuse or violence

OpIndia Staff -
The lockdown has seen an increase in distress calls due to domestic violence. NCW chief says actual cases maybe higher as victims are afraid to reach out to authorities.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management committee offers its hospital buildings for isolation and treatment of coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -
DSGMC said in letter to state government, "We see this as a tough time for humanity, we all need to work as a team to combat the COVID-19 disease."
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

After PM CARES collects Rs 6,500 crores in just a week, Sonia Gandhi wants it transferred to PMNRF: Here is the real reason

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi, the current President of the Congress party has asked the Prime Minister to transfer all the funds received under PM CARES, that was set up to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF)
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he asks them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

OpIndia Staff -
AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,159FansLike
277,377FollowersFollow
215,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com