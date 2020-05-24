Sunday, May 24, 2020
Gujarat: Illegal slaughterhouse behind Rani Roopmati mosque raided in Sahapur, 12 smugglers arrested, cattle rescued

The four person transporting buffaloes were identified as - Usmangani Qureshi, Rafiq Qureshi, Ghosh Qureshi and Mohammad Qureshi.

OpIndia Staff

Buffalo slaughter/ Representative Image
13

The Gujarat police raided an illegal slaughterhouse in Shahpur to nab 12 cow smugglers and also seized about 1,500 kg of meat from Qureshi Chowk behind Jani Seth ni Haveli, reports Ahmedabad Mirror. The illegal slaughterhouse was located behind Rani Roopmati Mosque in Ahmedabad.

According to the reports, the cops have rescued as many as 75 cattle from the illegal slaughterhouse on Saturday. The raids on the illegal slaughterhouse have come a day ahead of the Islamic festival of Ramzan.

On Saturday, a team of Shahpur police were on lockdown duty, checking vehicles at ‘Trankhuniya Bagicha’. An individual on a motorcycle tried to pass the police personnel at the check post and escaped towards the lane of Rani Roopmati Mosque. The police soon chased them as they sensed some foul-play.

Illegal slaughterhouse raided – No permits to transport cattle

As one of the culprits crossed Rani Roopmati mosque, the police saw several cattles in the pickup trucks. The cops saw four men standing near the trucks. The police officials asked them to show pass permits to transport the cattle. However, they had none.

The four person transporting the cattle were identified as – Usmangani Qureshi, Rafiq Qureshi, Ghosh Qureshi and Mohammad Qureshi.

When the police interrogated them, the four accused said that a few had already taken more cattle to the slaughterhouse. The cops reached the spot and raided the slaughterhouse to find more cattle along with three, which had already been slaughtered.

In the above video, the carcass of the cattle, which appears to be cows and buffaloes, can be seen amidst blood-stained slaughterhouse. The police officials also rescued some cattle from the spot.

RK Amin, the Inspector of Shahpur police said, “There were 75 buffaloes worth Rs 5.82 lakh and meat worth Rs 1.50 lakh. The accused have been booked under various sections of animal protection acts as well as the IPC. They have been sent for coronavirus test and reports are awaited.”

