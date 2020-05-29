Following the controversy after ‘comedian’ Surleen Kaur’s abusive, derogatory remarks against ISKON, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd today announced that they have decided to dissociate themselves from any further involvement with comedian Surleen Kaur and Balraj Syal.

Claiming that Ms Surleen Kaur and Mr Balraj Syal ‘failed to meet their standards of public decency’, the organisation posted tweets saying that that they will not be associated with the said persons for their insulting remarks against the ISKON.

We have high regards for all the good work, especially the spiritual and social service, that ISKCON has done over the years to benefit countless people across India and elsewhere.



ISKCON’s contributions of feeding 5 crore meals during the COVID lockdown is praiseworthy. — Shemaroo (@ShemarooEnt) May 29, 2020

Furthermore, Shemaroo lauded ISKCON organisation for its stellar social and spiritual services that have benefitted thousands across the country.

Shemaroo’s apology over comedian’s vile, derogatory statements

Shemaroo had earlier issued an apology on its Twitter account for hurting religious sentiments and deleted the YouTube video. The official statement released by Shemaroo read, “This is with regards to the video that has been brought to our notice featuring comedian Ms. Surleen Kaur. The video was found derogatory and the same has been taken down with immediate effect. Shemaroo is committed to ensure our content is neutral and unbiased towards any religion, caste, creed or culture. We apologize to all brothers and sisters of the Iskcon community whose sentiments we might have unintentionally hurt. We extend our assurance that such matters will be dealt meticulously and with extreme sensitivity.”

— Shemaroo (@ShemarooEnt) May 28, 2020

ISKON rejects apology

However, ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das did not seem pacified by the Shemaroo’s apology and declared that they will proceed with legal action against Shemaroo, the host of the show Balraj Syal and Kaur. In his tweet, Das said, “This has become a trend to demean Sanatan Dharma. No more. We will make an example out of this nonsense. Enough is enough.”

We don’t accept your apology @ShemarooEnt . We will proceed legally against you, @BalrajSyal & Surleen Kaur. This has become a trend to demean Sanatan Dharma. No more.



We will make an example out of this nonsense.



Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/bvcaliVOQD — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) May 28, 2020

ISKON files complaint against Shemaroo and Surleen Kaur

ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) has lodged a complaint against stand-up comic Surleen Kaur and entertainment company Shemaroo for insulting the organisation and Hindus. The organisation has sent a complaint to the Mumbai police against a stand-up performance by Kaur, which was published by Shemaroo in various online platforms.

In the complaint released by ISKCON vice president and spokesperson Radharamn Das, they have said that the video published by the company on different social media sites, YouTube channel, on the website www.shemaroome.com etc. is highly defamatory towards ISKCON society as well as towards the followers of Hinduism. They have added that the language used by Kaur is highly objectionable and defamatory, and it has caused great pain to the followers of Sanatan Dharma, Hindus and ISKCON worldwide devotees.

ISKCON decided to lodge the complaint after the video of Surleen Kaur went viral on social media yesterday. Even though it was published a few months ago, the video was widely shared on social media today, which has caused the Hindu organisation to notice it. In the video, Kaur can be presenting a stand-up show where she says in Hindi, ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.

@CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice

This is the video for your ready reference. I have also emailed you the details. Since the Police Station near our ISKCON Juhu temple, Mumbai is quarantined, please accept this online complaint for your necessary action please. pic.twitter.com/Ujqz5K0eFi — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) May 28, 2020

Surleen Kaur also said that ancient Hindu saints used their little knowledge of Sanskrit to hide their clandestine activities. She claimed that the Rishis used the Sanskrit language to write erotic texts, giving the example of Kamasutra. She also made fun of erotic sculptures in Khajuraho, to make the point that Hindus are porn lovers inherently.