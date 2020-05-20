Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Pakistanis find fresh love for Turkey, trend ‘Boycott UAE’: Indians grab popcorn as Twitter sees a meme fest

Some emotional Pakistanis have also stated that Pakistan and Turkey are not just brothers, but twin brothers. Despite countless tweets reminding that Pakistan owes billions to UAE and it is UAE that gives jobs to Pakistanis, they are hell-bent on showering love on Turkey because UAE is friends with 'India and Israel'.

Imran Khan driving Abu Dhabi Crown Prince from the airport on his visit
12

Some Pakistanis have found a new love for Turkey. Probably due to the lockdown and the recent popularity of Turkish TV shows in Pakistan, especially Ertugrul, which depicts the Turkish caliphate, has many Pakistanis hyperventilating over the dreams of an Islamic mega-kingdom led by Turkey where they hope Pakistan will gain some much-desired prominence.

However, the spark for the ‘Boycott UAE’ also came from the recent diplomatic tensions between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Tensions have raised between Turkey and the UAE over the Libyan crisis as both countries are supporting the two opposing sides for a power-struggle in Libya.

One user named Ali Keskin, who claims to be a both Pakistani-Turkish claimed that UAE remained silent on Kashmir issues, however, Turkey will never remain silent and supports Pakistan unconditionally. He also claimed that some Pakistani friends are protecting them against UAE.

The person named Keskin insisted that Turkey is Pakistan’s friend and UAE is not. He is hell-bent of inciting Pakistanis to even leave their jobs in UAE, to show their love for Turkey. Pakistan’s dependence on UAE was even reminde to him by an UAE citizen.

It looks like Keskin’s hatred for UAE stems from his hatred for India. In his past tweets, Keskin is seen calling for boycott of Indian products, TATA cars, and even asking female tourists not to go to Indian because India is ‘unsafe’ for women.

Soon, other Pakistani social media users began to attack UAE for their support for India and called for a boycott of UAE.

Another social media user claimed that UAE was the silent terrorist in the Muslim world, and India used UAE as a tisho (tissue) paper.

Some very emotional Pakistanis feel that Turkey and Pakistan are not just brothers, but twin brothers.

Some Pakistanis have even tried to make Keskin understand that Pakistan needs UAE and the conflict with Turkey should actually be amicably be solved between UAE and Turkey. But Keskin is having none of it. Photos of Pakistani PM Imran Khan becoming a car driver to honour Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from the airport are all over Twitter.

Laughter riot on Twitter

Twitter users, however, went ahead to treat poor Pakistanis with some reality check. Many social media users were quick to react to the delusional trend ran by Pakistanis to vent out their anger against UAE. Several netizens took to Twitter to share their views on Pakistan ironically asking the world to boycott UAE, a country upon which Pakistan is heavily dependent for finacial aid.

A parody account mocked the Pakistanis stating that they should first sell their kidneys to repay the loan they have availed from UAE and then call for a boycott against UAE.

Another user mocked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to say that who would drive cars if Pakistanis boycott UAE.

One Indian even reminded Pakistanis of their constant denial of their actual cultural and ethnic heritage and their sad attempts to gain relevance in their world by pretending to be Arabs one day and Turkish on the next day.

So far, it is the Indians who are having the most fun watching Pakistanis enthusiastic become overnight the ardent worshippers of Turkey.

It is rather ironical of Pakistani to call for a boycott of the United Arab Emirates, a country which has come to the rescue of the terror-state every time it has run out of money. Barring billions of money Pakistan government has received from the UAE, there are millions of Pakistanis who have been settling in the Emirates for a very long time now.  

So far, it is the Indians who are having the most fun watching Pakistanis enthusiasts become overnight the ardent worshippers of Turkey despite taking billions in aid from UAE.
