A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Friday, one minute before landing, reports Geo TV.

According to the reports, the PIA flight PK-303 travelling from Lahore was about to land in Karachi international airport when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, karachi. It is estimated that at least 99 passengers were aboard the flight and another crew were inside the PIA aircraft.

Reportedly, several houses in Karachi have also been damaged in the incident. The Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police units have arrived at the scene. An emergency has been declared at Jinnah Hospital.

Casualties are expected to go up as the crash site is in a civilian area. More details are awaited.

(This is a developing story. The report will be updated when additional information is available)