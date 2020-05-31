Advertisements
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Updated:

‘Protesters’ in USA use mask making tutorial by Indian actor Ronit Roy to avoid face detention while protesting the death of George Floyd

The video by Ronit Roy was shared by one Twitter user, @MRCRUZv3, with the caption, "If anyone is protesting today, here’s a way to make a balaclava mask with a T Shirt."

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Ronit Roy had made the video for the Wuhan Coronavirus
Ronit Roy in a balaclava mask
196

Violence has gripped the United States of America following the death of George Floyd, a Black Man, who lost his life to police brutality. Since then, riots and looting have spread from Minneapolis to numerous other cities of the country. And even after curfews and deployment of National Guards, the matter is only escalating. One Indian celebrity has somehow gotten entangled with all of this. Ronit Roy had made the video for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Ronit Roy, the popular actor, had shared a short video of himself teaching people how to make a balaclava mask with their t-shirts. The mask, when worn, covers the entire face of the individual. The video by Ronit Roy was shared by one Twitter user, @MRCRUZv3, with the caption, “If anyone is protesting today, here’s a way to make a balaclava mask with a T Shirt.”

The balaclava mask would help ‘protesters’ avoid face detection. The video was shared so that people could “help each other out, fight together, keep each other’s backs”. It is not certain how many people actually wore the masks at the ‘protests’ but certain individuals did try it out and posted the pictures on the comment section.

The ‘protests’ against the killing of George Floyd had soon escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and rioting. Apart from small businesses, the criminals have looted Nike, Louis Vuitton’s and Adidas showrooms as well. Curfew has been imposed and the National Guard has been deployed to control the situation in many places and yet, things do not appear to be deescalating anytime soon.

Death of George Floyd

On May 25, a 46-year-old black man, George Floyd was killed by a police officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the former’s neck for 7 long minutes until his body became unresponsive. George Floyd was seen handcuffed and begging for breath after a police officer had arrested him.

A shopkeeper had called the cops on Floyd for allegedly trying to pass a ‘potential counterfeit bill’. On being taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, he was pronounced dead.

Following the death of George Floyd, a fresh wave of protests erupted in various US states. Hundreds of protesters have hit the streets to protest against the killing of George Floyd. However, the protests have now turned violent with demonstrators have resorted to rioting, vandalising private properties, leading to large scale violence on the streets of America.

