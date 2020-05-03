Hundreds defy lockdown guidelines as they join ‘peace rally’ in Howrah. Watch video

A shocking video has emerged from West Bengal’s Howrah where hundreds have joined a ‘peace rally’ defying the lockdown and social distancing guidelines amid coronavirus outbreak.

Hundreds join peace rally in West Bengal's Howrah; violate lockdown norms pic.twitter.com/w25geNBYdh — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) May 3, 2020

In the above video, one can see announcement being made on speaker that like elsewhere in the country, there’s a lockdown in West Bengal as well. “You are requested to not step out of the house,” it is announced even as policemen and traffic policemen lead a mob as petals are showered on the rally. The crowd can be heard cheering for the rally.

Last week, policemen were attacked by a mob in Howrah after they entered the area to enforce the lockdown in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. It is one of the worst affected areas of West Bengal, second only to Kolkata. As per reports, two to three policemen were injured in the mob attack. The incident occurred at the Belilious Road in Howrah when the Police asked people defying the lockdown to go back to their homes. The mob also attacked the Tikiapara Police Station and pelted stones at the policemen. Bottles were also thrown at the Police. A heavy police force and RAF was later deployed in the area.

Today, the mob again defied lockdown, but this time it was for ‘peace march’.