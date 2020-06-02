Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Home News Reports Jessica Lal murderer Manu Sharma granted early release by Delhi Lieutenant Governor
News Reports
Updated:

Jessica Lal murderer Manu Sharma granted early release by Delhi Lieutenant Governor

When Sabrina Lal, sister of Jessica, was approached last month after the board’s decision, she said that she had forgiven Sharma.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Manu Sharma
Image Courtsey Hindustan Times
6

Manu Sharma, who was convicted for the murder of model Jessica Lal in 1999, has been granted release by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal. Sharma is the son of former Congress leader Venod Sharma. News agency ANI reported that a seven-member Sentence Review Board (SRB) had a meeting last month to decide on the release of 34 convicts who are eligible for early release. The list included the name of Sharma as well.

As per the law, any convict excluding one found guilty of heinous crimes such as rape and murder, murder and robbery, murder in cases of terrorism and murder while out on parole, who has completed 14 years in prison, is eligible for an early release. SRB recommended in their report sent to Baijal that Manu Sharma is eligible for such release.

Amit Sahni, Sharma’s lawyer, filed a petition in Delhi High Court and asked for his release in November 2019. He said that Sharma had spent 23 years in Jail, including remission. He has a record of good conduct in prison, but SRB denied his release four times. The lawyer added that it is unfair and unlawful behaviour. The court asked SRB to consider his case for release in the next meeting on 11th May.

State home minister, who is the chairman of the board along with director-general of prison, home secretary of state, law secretary of state, a district judge, and chief probationary officer of the government along with a joint commissioner rank officer of Delhi Police were part of the Sentence Review Board.

Jessica Lal murder case

43-year-old Siddharth Vashishta, known by his alias Manu Sharma shot dead model Jessica Lal on 30th April 1999. She was tending an unlicensed bar at a private party and refused to serve Sharma a drink past midnight, after which Sharma shot her dead. Haryana politician Venod Sharma is his father and has an influential political background.

In February 2006, Sharma was acquitted by a city court, which had triggered protests all over the country. Delhi high court took up the case and reversed the order. They mentioned in the judgment that the lower court ignored or misread material evidence. Sharma was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2006. The judgment was challenged in the Supreme Court, but the court upheld the conviction in 2010.

When Sabrina Lal, sister of Jessica, was approached last month after the board’s decision, she said that she had forgiven Sharma. According to the prison officials, Sharma’s work inside the prison supported his case in front of the SRB. He runs a non-government organization by the name Siddhartha Vashishta Charitable Trust that helps in funding the education of children of prison inmates. The NGO started working in Tihar around eight years ago.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsmanu sharma, jessica lal murder case

Trending now

News Reports

OpIndia reports cited in fact-finding report on the Delhi anti-CAA riots submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The report by NGO Call for Justice was submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

“Indians are unaware of their rights,” Vinod Dua takes inspiration from US riots and urges people in India to follow suit

OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Dua says people in India failed to display their anger like the violent rioters in US did in the name of protests
Read more

Relaxation fallout: Anti-CAA lobby to organise nationwide protests to demand the scrapping of UAPA, release of the anti-CAA rioters

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The anti-CAA lobby has called to organise a mass protest movement titled 'Sab Yad Rakha Jaega' to mobilise support and corner government on the arrests of anti-CAA rioters

“Utna dimaag hota to comedian kyun banta”: Netizens roast comedian Vir Das for asking critics to not criticise comics unless they have written joke...

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
In what came across as the 'woke' version of asking people to walk a mile in someone's shoes before criticising them, Vir Das asked people who don't like jokes to not tell the comedians tha their jokes are lame unless they have written jokes themselves.

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.

Fact-check: Did Antifa rioters break into a zoo and let loose giraffe, tiger and hippopotamus on the streets in America

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, images of hippopotamus and giraffe roaming on the streets went viral on social media with various claims that these animals were spotted in various parts of America after the violence over African American man George Floyd's killing.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to mock Sonam Wangchuk by peddling fake news that Statue of Unity is Made in China, deletes it: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Statue of Unity is actually constructed by Larsen & Toubro in India and not in China as claimed by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
OpIndia Explains

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Jessica Lal murderer Manu Sharma granted early release by Delhi Lieutenant Governor

OpIndia Staff -
Manu Sharma shot dead Jessica Lal on 30th April 2006.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: 13-year-old Hindu girl kidnapped and raped by armed men in Sindh province

OpIndia Staff -
There have been many cases of abduction, rape, murder and forceful conversions of Hindu girls in Pakistan's Sindh region.
Read more
News Reports

13 staffers at Delhi Lieutenant Governor secretariat test positive for Coronavirus, contacts being traced

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Lieutenant Governor secretariat sanitised after 13 employees working there test positive for coronavirus
Read more
Cricket

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh attacked over casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal, netizens demand apology

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of month old video clip has emerged on social media where cricketer Yuvraj Singh was seen using a derogatory term for fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia reports cited in fact-finding report on the Delhi anti-CAA riots submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The report by NGO Call for Justice was submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar government distributes free condoms to migrant workers returning home after quarantine

OpIndia Staff -
The Bihar government has announced that from June 2 (Tuesday), migrant workers returning to Bihar will not be registered for institutional quarantine as travel restrictions have been lifted across the country.
Read more
News Reports

South Korea reports spike in Coronavirus cases after a cluster of cases linked to church emerge in Seoul

OpIndia Staff -
The origin of 23 cases out of 35 cases in South Korea was linked to 11 churches in Incheon and two churches in Gyeonggi province.
Read more
News Reports

“Indians are unaware of their rights,” Vinod Dua takes inspiration from US riots and urges people in India to follow suit

OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Dua says people in India failed to display their anger like the violent rioters in US did in the name of protests
Read more
News Reports

BMC asks hospital incharges to coordinate with members of radical Islamist outfit PFI for burials of Muslim coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC notice read that a 'task force' made by the radical Muslim organisation will oversee the burial of Muslim coronavirus patients.
Read more
News Reports

Communists in Kolkata burn US President Donald Trump’s effigy, raise slogans against his govt over the killing of George Floyd

OpIndia Staff -
The Kolkata police confirmed that the protest which lasted for about 15 minutes did not disrupt traffic movement, as only a few vehicles were plying the streets at that hour.
Read more

Connect with us

229,240FansLike
359,311FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com