Madhya Pradesh Congress’ Twitter account, when it is not busy tweeting maths-defying inane tweets, it is busy being misogynist. On Thursday, MP Congress tweeted how under the BJP-led government, women ‘have to sell alcohol’ which is very shameful.
यह तस्वीर लज्जित करती है;— MP Congress (@INCMP) June 11, 2020
शराब बेचने को आतुर शिवराज सरकार ने अब महिलाओं को शराब की दुकानों पर बिठाकर हमारी बहन-बेटियों के प्रति अपनी घृणित और कुत्सित सोच का प्रदर्शन किया है।
शिवराज जी,
हमारी संस्कृति नारी की पूजा करवाती है,
और आपकी संस्कृति नारी से शराब बिकवाती है..? pic.twitter.com/T695lx9n6n
There are multiple things wrong with this. To begin with, the woman ‘selling’ the alcohol is wearing a uniform and there for inspection. So quite likely that MP Congress social media handler got this message as a WhatsApp forward and thought to himself, ‘wow, what a brilliant idea’ and tweeted it.
“This picture is very shameful. Shivraj government is so eager to sell alcohol that by making women sit on shops selling alcohol, they have shown their disrespectful thoughts towards mothers and sister. Shivraj ji, our culture worships women and your culture makes women sell alcohol?” the tweet said.
What is wrong in women selling alcohol? If women can consume alcohol, they can sell it. Is this the ‘women empowerment’ Rahul Gandhi talks about? Why should a woman, earning an honest living, through selling alcohol be shamed? Shame, like beauty, lies in the eyes of the beholder.
Netizens also pointed out the underlying sexist and misogynist tone in Congress’ tweet.
Netizens also pointed out how Congress is also indulges in spreading fake news.
People also pointed out the backward mentality of Congress.
Such regressive thinking! Nothing wrong in a lady cop "manning" a #Liquorshops. In fact, it crushes gender stereotypes, as with lady traffic cops or bus conductors. And please, women are breadwinners today, they're not just your behen-beti! @INCIndia stop shackling women. https://t.co/79aIUS0DdT— Shalaka Wate (@shalaka_wate) June 11, 2020
Women officers in liquor stores in Bhopal
Women officers were deployed by excise department on Wednesday as part of inspection team. Administration took over the liquor stores from Monday and women in excise department uniform were seen ‘manning’ the stores. The women are not ‘deployed’ a the stores and are there for inspection only, Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Sanjeev Dubey told the Times of India.