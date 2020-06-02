Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Mumbai: Renowned doctor Chittaranjan Bhave succumbs to coronavirus, had waited 10 hours to get a bed

Noted ENT surgeon Dr Chittaranjan Bhave has passed away due to coronavirus infection. As per reports, he had contracted the disease after performing surgery on a COVID-19 positive patient.

Noted ENT surgeon in Mumbai Dr Chittaranjan Bhave died of coronavirus infection, had waited for 10 hours to get a bed
Dr Chittaranjan Bhave/ Image courtesy: Amar Ujala
19

In a shocking incident, renowned Mumbai doctor Chittaranjan Bhave, a surgeon at GSMC hospital, Mumbai – one of the leading hospitals in the country, passed away in Mumbai due to coronavirus on Tuesday, reports Mumbai Mirror.

According to the reports, Dr Bhave, who had got tested positive for coronavirus, had gone to the Raheja Hospital to get himself admitted but had to wait for 10 hours before he could get a bed. The noted doctor, unfortunately, passed away while undergoing treatment.

Dr Bhave, who is an ENT specialist, had recently come in contact with a coronavirus patent at the Raheja Hospital in Mahim. The doctor had carried out a surgery on the patient, from whom he is said to have contracted the disease.

Dr Bhave’s family has been put under quarantine.

An earlier report in Times of India has mentioned that many patients are being made to wait up to 12 hours to get an ICU bed in hospitals.

Twelve coronavirus patients die due to oxygen shortage in Mumbai hospital

Earlier reports had mentioned that at least 12 people have died in a span of two weeks in a BMC-run hospital in Jogeshwari, Mumbai due to a shortage in oxygen supply to coronavirus patients.

Reportedly, about 90% of patients admitted at a 200-bed facility at HBT Trauma Center in Jogeshwari requires oxygen supply. A resident doctor said for the 25 beds in the ICU, there are at least 15 machines, which were running on low oxygen pressure.

Failing health infrastructure in Maharashtra

The appalling health infrastructure in the state of Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, was yet again evident few days back after shocking videos showing coronavirus patients sharing beds in the emergency wards had gone viral on social media.

The coronavirus patients being treated at Mumbai’s Sion hospital emergency ward were seen sharing beds, with two people being allocated to a bed. With a rising shortage in beds, the patients, many with coronavirus symptoms are also sharing a single oxygen tank.

The videos of the patients lying almost on top of each other, sleeping on shared stretchers or just lying on the floor had also gone viral some days back.

Earlier, another chilling video of the Sion hospital had gone viral on social media in which corpses were seen lying unattended in the ward in which the patients of coronavirus were admitted. The dead bodies of coronavirus patients were kept next to the patients under treatment in a Hospital of Mumbai in the Sion area.

Maharashtra remains the most-affected state in the country, with nearly 70,013 cases reported from the state. On Monday, the state saw 2,361 fresh cases. The state has also reported 2,362 deaths, 76 deaths came on Monday alone.

Meanwhile, Mumbai city has alone reported 1,437 fresh on cases on Friday as its tally crossed the 40,000-mark to reach 41,099 cases. The city has also reported 60 deaths on Monday to take its toll to 1,319.

