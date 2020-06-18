National Commission for Women takes cognisance of vile and abusive tweets by Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad defaming women

On Thursday, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, tweeted that she has taken cognisance of the vile and abusive tweets of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad and “will take care of this man who is disgracing the name of great hero”. This tweet was in response to a tweet which has gone viral on social media, where a number a Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad’s old, abusive and sexiest tweets have been compiled.

I will take care of this man who is disgracing the name of the name of great hero. https://t.co/tiI92z6twt — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) June 18, 2020

Netizens have also demanded Twitter India to remove Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad from the micro-blogging site after few of his old sexist and disparaging tweets went viral on Twitter. They questioned how Twitter could verify such a vile person by ascribing a blue tick to his twitter account.

@TwitterIndia @Twitter can we remove this shameless person from Twitter.. Chandra Shekhar aazad..is that u promote..a blue ticked person abusing n making secular remarks on a lady just bcz she is nt from same ideology ! https://t.co/B0ZhUJHDJm — Sanatani Hindu Baiko (@bdwj_priya) June 18, 2020

A compilation of screenshots of Aazad’s abusive tweet from the past has gone viral on the micro-blogging site. Most of the tweets date back to the year 2018, where the Bhim Army chief has used extremely derogatory and cheap Hindi slangs to insult women with a different ideological bent.

Chandra Shekhar Aazad in almost all his tweets has called these women, who are seen as supporting the Prime Minister, as “Dallas” (pimps) and “prostitutes” and abused them for supporting the latter.

On March 25, 2018, Aazad wrote an extremely vile and abusive tweet against journalist Jagrati Shukla, where he called her a “prostitute”.

In another tweet, sharing an undated screenshot of a promotional clip of PM Modi’s interview with Zee News anchor Anjana Om Kashyap, Aazad called the journalist a “Dallal” and a “prostitute”.

Listing out all the vile hateful abuses made against women by Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, some netizens demanded a ban on his twitter account, while others flagged the issue to Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma and demanded strict and prompt action against the Bhim Army chief for insulting women.