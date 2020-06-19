Irony died a thousand deaths when the abusive Rajasthan Mahila Congress leader, Reena Mimrot, who herself has several times in the past had made incendiary remarks about the Prime Minister and other leaders associated with the BJP, today took to Twitter to oppose Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad’s abusive tweets.

Mimrot today took to Twitter to threaten to quit the party if senior leader Rahul Gandhi does not speak up against the abusive tweets by Chandra Shekhar Aazad.

She tweeted in Hindi: “सुनो @RahulGandhi मैं तुम्हारे पार्टी से हु लेकिन अगर आप आज महिलाओं के सम्मान में आवाज नही उठाएंगे तो मैं पार्टी छोड़ दूंगी… मैं भी महिला हु मेरा भी सम्मान इज्जत है इतना भी गिरी हुई औरत नही हु #अरेस्ट_चंद्रशेखर_रावण, roughly translated as “Listen, Rahul Gandhi, though I am your party member, today if you do not take speak up against abusive tweets by Chandrashekhar Azad I will quit. I am also a woman, I also have self-respect, I am not that petty”.

Chandra Shekhar Aazad’s abusive Tweet

Yesterday, a compilation of screenshots of Aazad’s abusive tweet from the past had gone viral on the micro-blogging site. Most of the tweets date back to the year 2018, where the Bhim Army chief had used extremely derogatory and cheap Hindi slangs to insult women with a different ideological bent.

Chandra Shekhar Aazad in almost all his tweets had called these women, who are seen as supporting the Prime Minister, as “Dallas” (pimps) and “prostitutes”, accusing them of selling their bodies to BJP leaders.

Furious netizens had demanded Twitter India to remove Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad from the micro-blogging site after his old sexist and disparaging tweets went viral on Twitter.

NCW Chairperson, Rekha Sharma, taking congnisance of the vile and abusive tweets said that she “will take care of this man who is disgracing the name of great hero”.

Congress leader Reena Mimrot

Meanwhile, the Congress leader, Rekha Mimrot, who is seen vociferously opposing the vile and abusive tweets by Chandra Shekhar Aazad, has mostly conducted herself is a similar manner. Many times she has used the micro-blogging site to spew filth and exhibit her diseased mentality.

Last month, Mimrot had made an extremely offensive remark against late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Reena Mimrot shared a picture of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with a woman much younger to him that said ‘true love’ along with the caption, “Some pictures speak…?” She also tagged, or at least attempted to, tag the official handle of the BJP in the tweet. As it turns out, the woman in the photograph with Atal Bihari Vajpayee is actually his niece, Mala Vajpayee Tiwari.

Similarly, last year, she targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter for sharing playful pictures with his “special friend”, a small child, who visited him in his office. Mimrot tweeted, “Modji samay par ghar jaate to aaj doosare ke bachche nahin khilaane padate.” This roughly translates as “Had Modiji settled down on time in life, he would not have to play with other’s kids.”

Be it sharing obscene images of the US president’s look-alike, groping women, claiming it was Donald Trump, or mocking Naga Sadhus while taking a dig at the Citizenship law, Congress leader Reena Mimrot has always been ahead of others when it comes to displaying her rotten mindset on social media.