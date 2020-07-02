Gautam Aggarwal, ex-IT Head of BJP IP EXTENSION Mandal, Zila Shahdara, Delhi, has registered a complaint against Srishti Jaiswal, a correspondent with Hindustan Times, for her Hinduphobic tweet against Lord Krishna. In the complaint, Aggarwal alleged that on 29th June 2020, Jaiswal replied to a tweet against a film airing on Netflix and intentionally used derogatory and defamatory language.

Filed complaint against @08srijas for her derogatory Tweet against Lord Krishna & hurting #Hindu sentiments



Will @htTweets take action against her



Please RT this & follow me back as your mark of support @HinduITCell@MODIfiedVikas @Rajput_Ramesh @GSVKapoor @TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/w1goqSDsaU — Gautam Aggarwal (@gauaggbjp) July 2, 2020

Aggarwal said that as she is associated with one of the country’s biggest media houses, she can influence the lakhs of Indians and International audience with her tweets. He added, “Working with such Media platform and having such views being posted publicly can lead communal disharmony and religious animosity.”

Her tweet reads, “Because this is what Krishna did. He was a womanizer, a fuckboi, and commitment phobic maniac. And I am a Hindu and I’ve read mythology.” Aggarwal mentioned that it is a highly objectionable text, and it hurts everyone who believes in Lord Krishna. She has protected her account after the backlash.

Hinduphobic content on the rise

Netflix film named “Krishna & His Leela” has shown a man named Krishna as a womanizer who sleeps with multiple women. One of the girls he had an affair with was named Radha in the series. The use of Krishna’s name and showcasing him in a bad light has attracted sharp criticism from Hindus across the country. This is not the first time OTT platforms or journalists have tried to show Hinduism in a bad light. Netflix was recently accused of airing the movie Chippa that insulted Lord Hanuman. Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tried to shame Hindus over the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala.