Monday, August 10, 2020
Chhattisgarh: 100 kg cow dung collected for sale under Godhan Nyay Yojna stolen away

The hundred-kgs of cow dung was reportedly stolen by locals who returned it after realising the inconvenience caused to the Samiti and the villagers. As per the report, the issue was resolved among the villagers and official intervention was avoided.

Cow dung cakes (Photo Credits: Geo TV)
In a bizarre incident, a large quantity of cow dung was reportedly stolen at Rojhi village in Koriya district of Chhattisgarh. As per the report, a complaint was registered with the Gauthan Samiti by two farmers named Lalla Ram and Sem Lal after they discovered that a hundred kg of cow dung went missing. The farmers had accumulated the cow dung to sell it to the State government after it had launched the ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ to buy it for ₹2 per kg from cattle owners.

Cow dung used for innovative products

Reportedly, the Gauthan Samiti members then approached the local police and filed a complaint. In recent months, the sale of cow dung by farmers had helped in the development of innovative, eco-friendly products including such as lamp posts, idols, and Rakhis. The hundred-kgs of cow dung was reportedly stolen by locals who returned it after realising the inconvenience caused to the Samiti and the villagers. As per the report, the issue was resolved among the villagers and official intervention was avoided.

Gauthan Samitis in Chhattisgarh

Reportedly, the Congress government had transferred ₹1.65 crore rupees to the bank accounts of 46000 cattle owners as payment for the cow dung. Chhattisgarh has sanctioned over 5330 cattle-shed premises (called Gauthan) under the Suraaji Gaon Yojna Reportedly, 2408 such Gauthans are operational in rural areas whereas 377 are already working in the urban areas.

The Godhan Nyay Yojna was launched by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in July on the occasion of the Hareli festival. It aims to enrich rural economy by helping the farmers earn money by selling organic manure, and empowering women self-help groups to develop vermin-compost, animal care centres, and reduce dependency on chemical fertilisers.

