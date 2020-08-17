Monday, August 17, 2020

The Islamic invasions of Srirangam: How Delhi Sultanate ravaged one of Vaishnavism’s most sacred sites

Satish Viswanathan -
Srirangam contribution is particularly noteworthy because it is one of the holiest sites for Vaishnavites, the devotees of Lord Vishnu.
Abusive troll followed by Congress and AAP leaders celebrates UP minister’s death, says he wants all BJP leaders to suffer painful deaths

OpIndia Staff -
The habitual troll is followed by many Congress and AAP official functionaries, along with many so-called 'journalists' and 'activists' who identify as 'secular-liberals'.
‘Sanghi snake’: Liberals and Islamists slam Arvind Kejriwal led AAP for claiming anti-CAA Shaheen Bagh protests were sponsored by BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Liberals and Islamists slammed the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh were BJP-sponsored
Social media activists share stories on how their pro-BJP content was censored by Facebook even as some accuse Facebook of being ‘pro-BJP’

K Bhattacharjee -
A much hyped-up propaganda has been launched with the intention of portraying Facebook as 'pro-BJP'.
Meet the Odisha MP who had prayed to Maa Durga to make him ‘look like Salman Khan’

OpIndia Staff -
Kendrapara MP and BJD leader Anubhav Mohanty is still waiting for '1 like' from Salman Khan.
‘Drishyam’ director Nishikant Kamat on life support while battling liver cirrhosis

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat (50), who has been battling liver cirrhosis, is now put on life support in a hospital in Hyderabad. Earlier media reports suggested he had passed away Monday in a private hospital in Gacchiboli Hyderabad. He is undergoing treatment in Hyderabad for cirrhosis of liver and suffered a relapse.

Kamat is known for directing Bollywood superhits like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari and the John Abraham starrers Force and Rocky Handsome, among others.

The actor-director made his directorial debut with the Marathi movie Dombivali Fast (2005), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi.

Kamat was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ starring Harshvardhan Kapoor. He was directing a project titled Darbadar which is scheduled for the 2022 release.

Note: Article updated with latest information.

Contempt row: 41 lawyers appeal to the Supreme Court against the conviction of Prashant Bhushan

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the apex court observed that the insinuation by Prashant Bhushan is not an attack against an individual but on the institution itself
Prashant Bhushan to file a review petition against SC judgement holding him guilty of contempt of court

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan will file a review petition challenging the SC's August 14 judgement holding him guilty of comtempt of court
Zee5 issues apology for depicting freedom fighter Khudiram Bose as criminal in web series Abhay – 2

OpIndia Staff -
Zee5, online streaming platform of Zee Television, in its web series depicted freedom fighter Khudiram Bose as a 'criminal'
‘Drishyam’ director Nishikant Kamat on life support while battling liver cirrhosis

OpIndia Staff -
Nishikant Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari
Former Cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan dies of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Chauhan was 73 years old.
News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

