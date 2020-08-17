Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat (50), who has been battling liver cirrhosis, is now put on life support in a hospital in Hyderabad. Earlier media reports suggested he had passed away Monday in a private hospital in Gacchiboli Hyderabad. He is undergoing treatment in Hyderabad for cirrhosis of liver and suffered a relapse.

Sad news. Film director Nishikant Kamat is no more. He passed away in Hyderabad. RIP. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 17, 2020

Kamat is known for directing Bollywood superhits like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari and the John Abraham starrers Force and Rocky Handsome, among others.

The actor-director made his directorial debut with the Marathi movie Dombivali Fast (2005), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi.

Kamat was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ starring Harshvardhan Kapoor. He was directing a project titled Darbadar which is scheduled for the 2022 release.

Note: Article updated with latest information.