The Congress party’s renewed ‘Soft-Hindutva’ push seems to have gone awry as it has desperately trying to monkey balance. Realising that their pro-Hindu narrative has no takers, the Congress party is all set to return to its age-old policy of minority appeasement, which was reflected on Thursday after its youth wing deleted earlier tweets that celebrated Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

On Wednesday, Delhi Youth Congress posted a tweet claiming that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who had ‘opened the doors of Ram Mandir’. The youth wing went on to claim that he was also the first person to lay the foundation stone at the historic site in Ayodhya.

Claiming credit for initiating the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the Congress party’s youth wing attempted to take a dig at Prime Minister Modi by saying, “It does not matter who cuts the ribbon as it was Rajiv Gandhi who unlocked the gates of Ram Mandir.”

The Congress party was essentially citing the decision of the then Rajiv Gandhi government to open the doors of Ramjanmbhoomi in 1985.

Image Source: Ankit Jain

Similar to Delhi Youth Congress, the Daman and Diu Congress Sevadal‏ too had posted a similar tweet stating that it did not matter who inaugurated the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya as it was Rajiv Gandhi who opened the doors of the Ram Mandir in 1985. The Congress Sevadal also went on to refer Rajiv Gandhi as a ‘Hindu Lion’.

Image Source: Twitter

The excitement of the Congress party to steal credit for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, however, did not last long. Probably fearing backlash from their core voters over endorsement to the Ram Mandir event on Wednesday, both the Delhi Youth Congress and Daman and Diu Congress Sevadal‏ resorted to deleting the tweet that credited Rajiv Gandhi for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Many Muslim clerics and organisations have been openly condemning the Bhoomi Pujan, accusing the BJP government of being communal. Some Muslim political leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi have also accused the Congress of cheating the Muslims and doing cheap politics for Hindu votes.

MP Congress’ Kamal Nath has also been condemned by a Muslim organisation for his activities in the last few days where he was seen chanting Hanuman Chalisa and doing Puja of Lord Ram.