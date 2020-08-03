Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Chinese coronavirus

Congress MP and son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, has tested positive for coronavirus.

I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 3, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Karti said that his symptoms are mild and he is under home quarantine. He urged those who had recently come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had also tested positive for coronavirus. While both are stable, they are admitted to hospital on advice of the doctors. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan had also tested positive for coronavirus early last week.