Monday, August 3, 2020

Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Chinese coronavirus

Congress MP and son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Karti said that his symptoms are mild and he is under home quarantine. He urged those who had recently come in contact with him to get themselves tested.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had also tested positive for coronavirus. While both are stable, they are admitted to hospital on advice of the doctors. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan had also tested positive for coronavirus early last week.

