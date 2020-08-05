Wednesday, August 5, 2020
‘I, Narendra Damodardas Modi, on behalf of my country and its people’: Read what the PM’s ‘Sankalpa’ at Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan meant

The Bhoomi Pujan was not just a symbolic event, it was the materialisation of a 500-year-old dream. By placing the Shilas at the birthplace of Bhagwan Ram, PM Modi today made the dream real and founded the base where over a billion Hindus worldwide will put their faith and bow their heads.

PM Modi's Sankalpa at the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event was significant for a lot of reasons
Bringing a just, pious and glorious end to the 500-year-old struggle of Hindus to claim the birthplace of Lord Sri Ram in Ayodhya, PM Modi today did the Shilanyas and Bhoomi Pujan for the proposed Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi. The Bhoomi Pujan was not just a symbolic event, it was the materialisation of a 500-year-old dream. By placing the Shilas at the birthplace of Bhagwan Ram, PM Modi today made the dream real, and founded the base where over a billion Hindus worldwide will put their faith and bow their heads.

As reported, PM Modi’s day at Ayodhya began with praying at Hanuman Garhi temple. PM Modi then proceeded to the Ram Mandir site where he first bowed to Ram Lalla Virajmaan, the Lord of the temple.

The rituals that preceded the Bhoomi Pujan event were as important and significant as the event itself. The priest performing the rituals first addressed the Prime Minister and appraised everyone of the significance of the event.

“It is the kindness of our gods. Centuries of believers in our country waited for this day to arrive. But Bharat Maata wanted this pious work of building the Ram Mandir to be done by the hands of her beloved son, that is you. Bharat maata has bestowed her blessings upon you. The entire world is delighted today, by the unlimited blessings of Shri Sita Ram, you, dear Prime Minister, have been chosen to do this work”, the priest said.

He further told the PM, “The whole universe is delighted, singing the glories of Ram and singing praises for you. They are praying that you are blessed with more power, more energy to spread the environment of divinity across the world. We all pray that under your rule, we witness the establishment of Ram Rajya very soon. Jai Shri Ram”.

The 9 Shilas

In the Shilanyas ritual, PM Modi placed 9 Shilas at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, the sanctum Santorum of the Ram Mandir. The priests informed that the 9 Shilas were chosen from over 2 lakh and 75 thousand Shilas sent by Hindus all over the world, with ‘Ram’ written on them.

The Shilanyas ritual included the worshipping of the 9 ‘Adharshilas’ of base-stones of the temple. The Shilas are named as Nanda, Bhadra, Jaya, Rikta, Purna, Ajita, Aparajeeta, Shukla, and Soubhgyani, as per Vedic traditions.

The Sankalpa performed by the PM

As per Hindu Vedic rituals, a yajmaan, or the person who performs a puja, is first required to perform a ‘Sankalp’ or oath, regarding the nature and the purpose of this Puja. The priest explained to everyone present at the event that, the Sankalpa has been specially prepared for the PM, highlighting the significance of the event. The Sankalpa started with holding ‘Jal’ (water) and Pushpa (flowers) in the palm.

PM Modi at the Bhoomi Pujan, image by ANI

The Sankalpa done by PM Modi for the Shilanyas, and Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram Mandir reads as follows:

“I Narendra Damodardas Modi, on behalf of the people of India, as the representative of my country, my people and all its elements of our nation, on behalf of all the living beings of this material world, am doing the Sankalpa for the removal of all obstacles and negativity around us. I am making this Sankalpa for all of us to be blessed with divine joy, health, and prosperity. I am praying to the Lord of the Universe Bhagwan Sita Ram for his blessings as I undertake the task of constructing his new palace, hereby performing the Shilanyas and Bhoomi Pujan for the same.”

The words of the Sankalpa were significant. It narrates the responsibility of the PM and the fact that he was not there as an individual but as a representative of the people of India, who have chosen him as their ruler. PM Modi’s Sankalpa at the Ram Janmabhoomi is also symbolic of the dedication and goodwill that has been behind the Ram Mandir and the sheer power the Mandir represents, for billions of people around the world, placing their faith on the Sanatana Dharma, with several thousand years of a civilisational history as witness.

