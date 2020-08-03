Monday, August 3, 2020

Live Updates

93-year-old former Pope Benedict seriously ill

OpIndia Staff -
Pope Benedict XVI served as head of the Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State from 2005. He resigned from Papacy in 2013.
Read more

PM Modi greets the nation on Sanskrit Day

OpIndia Staff -
World Sanskrit Day celebrates one of the most ancient languages of the world. It falls on the full moon day of the month of Shravan as per Hindu calendar.
Read more

Yogi Adityanath to reach Ayodhya to review preparations for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi will be carrying out the Bhoomi Pujan for Bhavya Ram Mandir on 5th August 2020.
Read more

Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Chinese coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP and son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, gets admitted to hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah showed mild symptoms of coronavirus. After that he got himself tested.
Read more

93-year-old former Pope Benedict seriously ill

Former Pope Benedict XVI is seriously ill reports Reuters citing German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse. He reportedly fell ill after returning to Germany from Vatican.

However, in a meeting held on Saturday with his biographer Peter Seewald, he appeared quite optimistic. He is suffering from shingles.

Pope Benedict XVI was born in Germany in Bavaria and is 93-years-old. He served as head of the Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State from 2005. He resigned from Papacy in 2013.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

BJP slams Times Now for claiming 21 BJP leaders, including 4 MPs and 1 MLA, ‘likely to join TMC’, calls it fake news

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal unit of the BJP slammed Times Now for claiming in a report that 21 of its leaders were 'likely to join' Trinamool Congress
Read more
Opinions

There was never any doubt that ‘seculars’ were behind the Delhi riots

Abhishek Banerjee -
From Day 1, the Delhi riots was an open and shut case. It was obvious who had the motive.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Aaj Dekh Lenge Hinduon ko’: The tale of Faizal Farooqui, Rajdhani and DRP school and what Chargesheet number 1 says

Nupur J Sharma -
The Delhi Police and the Special Cell have filed numerous chargesheets in the Delhi riots that pertain to several different incidents of violence that led to carnage and destruction over a period of the two days.
Read more
News Reports

Tavleen Singh comes out to defend her son Aatish Taseer for spewing venom on Amit Shah, lies through her teeth

OpIndia Staff -
Aatish Taseer still outraged about his OCI status revocation, uses vile, abusive words for India's Home Minister.
Read more
News Reports

Mata Amritanandamayi sends special Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Prime Minister, PM Modi thanks the Nari Shakti of India

OpIndia Staff -
Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as 'Amma', greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan today.
Read more

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com