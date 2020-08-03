93-year-old former Pope Benedict seriously ill

Former Pope Benedict XVI is seriously ill reports Reuters citing German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse. He reportedly fell ill after returning to Germany from Vatican.

However, in a meeting held on Saturday with his biographer Peter Seewald, he appeared quite optimistic. He is suffering from shingles.

Pope Benedict XVI was born in Germany in Bavaria and is 93-years-old. He served as head of the Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State from 2005. He resigned from Papacy in 2013.