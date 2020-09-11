Friday, September 11, 2020
Home News Reports CBI movies to prosecute former CAG and Defence Secretary Shashikant Sharma, four others in...
News Reports
Updated:

CBI movies to prosecute former CAG and Defence Secretary Shashikant Sharma, four others in Congress-era AgustaWestland chopper scam

CBI has stated that the five officers had taken "key decisions" and were actively involved in the procurement process of VVIP chopper deal which took place during UPA-II.

OpIndia Staff
Former CAG Shashikant Sharma/ Image Source: ET
6

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought prosecution sanction from the Union government against former defence secretary and Comptroller and Auditor General of India Shashikant Sharma, former Air-Vice Marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar, and three other Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in connection with the UPA-era AgustaWestland chopper scam.

According to the reports, the CBI officials have approached the Defence Ministry seeking permission to prosecute Shashikant Sharma, Panesar, three others for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore chopper scam.

According to Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, it is mandatory for CBI to seek a prosecution sanction from the concerned department before filing a charge sheet against a government official.

Shashikant Sharma was Joint Secretary (Air) in the Ministry of Defence when the contract was under consideration. Sharma had reportedly finalised the operational requirements (OR) for the deal. 

- Advertisement -

Sharma later became India’s defence secretary, between July 2011 and May 2013, and went on to become CAG till 2017. The alleged violations and kickbacks in the UPA era scam was one of the biggest controversies during the Manmohan Singh government.

Reportedly, the CBI has stated that the five officers had taken “key decisions” and were actively involved in the procurement process of VVIP chopper deal which took place during UPA-II.

The words “JS Air” – an alleged reference to the designation Joint Secretary (Air) had appeared in Italian court judgments in connection with AgustaWestland scam, as revealed by British middleman Christian Michel.

A second CBI officer speaking to Hindustan Times said that Panesar and the three IAF officers had played an important role in the purchase and testing of the AW-101 helicopters. The three other officers – Deputy chief test pilot SA Kunte, Wing Commander Thomas Mathew, and Group Captain N Santosh.

The CBI officer also added there have prepared a supplementary charge sheet against Shashikant Sharma, Panesar, Kunte, Mathew and Santosh, which now needs a prior government sanction. The charge sheet will also detail the role of about other officials and individuals that amount to conspiracy and violation under the prevention of corruption act, the officer added.

UPA era AgustaWestland Scam

India had signed a deal in 2010 under the UPA regime to buy 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters for the service of the Prime Minister, the President and other VVIPs. It is alleged that some politicians and public servants had abused their official positions to reduce the service ceiling of the VVIPs helicopter from 6000 metres to 4500 metres to make AgustaWestland eligible for the contract and had awarded the contract for an amount of Euro 556.262 million in 2010. The deal was cancelled in 2013 after the scam was revealed.

The AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam has been nothing less of a blistering drama ever since middleman Christian Michel was extradited to India from Dubai.

Several revelations came to light, from the names of “Italian Lady”, to “Italian Lady’s son R“. From how Christian Michel was lobbying for the Eurofighter and against the Rafale deal, to how he had unbridled access to the PMO under Congress regime, the CCS and even the investigative agencies.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

How UPA era environmental laws just cost us 900 km strategic road near China border

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Center had requested for a width of at least seven meters so that military vehicles could ply on the road. The request was denied. The planned two-lane highway is now down to a single lane.
Read more
Media

People must listen to VHP because the Church’s mission in India is not a failure: Here is how The Print is wrong

Suren -
Once in a while, opinion pieces are published that seek to mollify upper-middle-class Hindu anxiety about rapid conversion by Christian denominations. One...
Read more

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

Entertainment K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.

Newslaundry columnist Jas Oberoi exploits the death of a social media user’s father to peddle his propaganda against Ram Mandir

Media OpIndia Staff -
Jas Oberoi had attacked a social media user, who had been a fierce proponent of Ram Temple, at a time when she lost her father to heart-attack

Model accuses Sajid Khan of harassment, says he asked her to strip in front of him to get a role in Housefull: Here is...

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
In 2018, IFTDA had suspended Sajid Khan for one year over the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him

Nandini Sundar sends notice to Garuda Prakashan in an attempt to stop publication of the book on Delhi Riots: Here is their response

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nandini Sundar served a 'cease and desist' notice to Garuda Prakashan against the publishing of the highly anticipated book, 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story

Recently Popular

News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

‘Brave’ comedians who crawled in front of Shiv Sena mock Kangana Ranaut for refusing to bow to threats

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua who had posted an apology video in fear of Shiv Sena, has tried to mock Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
News Reports

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.
Read more
Social Media

From Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend to Rohini Singh: How ‘feminists’ attacked actor Ankita Lokhande for questioning Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Questions directed at Rhea by Ankita Lokhande unnerved the pseudo-feminists who dubbed her the "princess of patriarchy"
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

CBI movies to prosecute former CAG and Defence Secretary Shashikant Sharma, four others in Congress-era AgustaWestland chopper scam

OpIndia Staff -
India had signed a deal in 2010 under the UPA regime to buy 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters for the service of the Prime Minister, the President and other VVIPs.
Read more
News Reports

Covfefe moment for Big B? Not really, this is what Amitabh Bachchan meant by “Ef Coky”

Raju Das -
By Ef Coky, Amitabh Bachchan was actually referring to his dedicated fan from Egypt named Caroline Moheb
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV approaches NHRC to demand the release of journalists detained by Maharashtra Police

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has also stated that they will approach the Bombay HC, as the Maha Police have been coercing their journalist to reveal his sources.
Read more
News Reports

Sandalwood drug scandal: Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed files complaint against BJP after allegations of links with arrested actress Sanjjanaa Galrani

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders have stated that Congress MLA may soon be arrested for his alleged links with drug scandal.
Read more
News Reports

Madras High Court issues notice to music composer A R Rahman in a tax evasion case

OpIndia Staff -
A R Rahman had allegedly passed off Rs 3.47 crores received as remuneration to his NGO that is exempted from tax.
Read more
News Reports

NIA to take over the investigation of Bengaluru riots, to probe possible terror links of the accused

OpIndia Staff -
NIA informs Karnataka High Court that it has been asked to probe the Bengaluru riots case to find out probable terror links
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police go all the way to Kolkata to arrest an alleged Kangana Ranaut fan for ‘threatening’ Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
The man from Tollygunge, Kolkata had allegedly threatened Sanjay Raut of 'dire consequences' for harassing Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
News Reports

After Ayodhya seers, Akhara Parishad stands in solidarity with Kangana Ranaut, slams Maharashtra govt

OpIndia Staff -
Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri hailed Kangana Ranaut as a ‘brave and courageous daughter’ of the nation
Read more
Media

Muslim mob gather outside Sudarshan News headquarters to protest after channel receives clearance for ‘UPSC Jihad’ program, allegedly pelt stones

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News has claimed that their headquarters were attacked by a bunch of Muslims who attempted to forcibly enter its premises.
Read more
Social Media

BJP’s Nilesh Rane targets Aaditya Thackeray over alleged Instagram image from Cambodia street known for narcotics and underage prostitution

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane had shared some screenshots claiming that Aaditya Thackeray had posted an image from Pub street in Cambodia in his alleged private Instagram account.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
449,544FollowersFollow
13,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com