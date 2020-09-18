The mystery surrounding the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian, is growing murkier with each passing day as more and more revealing and incongruous details of the alleged suicide cases are coming to the fore, in sharp contrast to the Mumbai Police’s assertions. Disha Salian had died after falling from 14th floor of a building on 8th June, just a week before Sushant’s death. Although police have claimed that she killed herself, now a forensic expert has claimed that Disha had two set of injuries—one before the fall and another one upon her fall—implying that Disha’s death might be a homicide.

Disha Salian’s pre-fall injuries could lead to a possible case of homicide

Speaking at a debate on Republic TV, forensic expert Prof Dr Dinesh Rao revealed information about Disha’s case saying, “An important nugget of information I would like to add here is related to the pattern of injuries detected on Disha’s body. There were definitely two sets of injuries that I noticed. One of them being pre-fall injuries, and another set of injuries were obviously due to the fall from height. This needs to be investigated and it definitely leads to a possible case of homicide.”

The expert also added that either Disha was assaulted or tortured, or that might have been the reason she had tried to escape the assault. They can be resistance injuries from the attack, he added.

Dr. Dinesh Rao has been a Professor and Head of the Department of forensic medicine at The Oxford Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Bengaluru. He is a former Director and chief forensic pathologist in Kingston, Jamaica.

- Advertisement -

Disha fell to her death from the 14th floor of a Malad high-rise on the intervening night of June 8 and 9, with the Mumbai Police ruling it as suicide. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. Three agencies–CBI, ED and NCB are currently probing different angles related to the death case of the late actor.

Nitesh Rane wrote a letter to Amit Shah seeking protection for Disha Salian’s

A few days back, BJP leader Nitesh Rane had raised suspicion over the death of Disha Salian, citing that Rohan Rai’s arrival at the spot 20-25 minutes after the incident was indicative of suspicious behaviour. Rane had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking security for Disha Salian’s fiance, Rohan Rai, claiming that his testimony might be vital in establishing the link between the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian. Rane had alleged that Rai had fled Mumbai and was wary of coming back, fearing pressure from “influential people”.