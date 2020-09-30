As the Special CBI court pronounced the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case and acquitted all the accused, the liberals are having a hard time accepting the verdict. Unsurprisingly, the moment the Special CBI acquitted all the 32 accused who included senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Uma Bharti, Murli Manohar Joshi and Sadhvi Ritambhara, the liberals started with their usual rants coupled with plain dumbness displayed by their misinterpretation of the verdict.

The Special CBI judge SK Yadav observed that the accused were in fact trying to stop the mob from demolishing the mosque. While the court said that there was no preplanned conspiracy to demolish the disputed structure and that it happened at the spur of the moment, the liberals interpreted that the court was saying that the masjid was not demolished.

Misinterpreting the court verdict, one such liberal insinuated that the court ruled that the mosque was not demolished at all.

Breaking news. #BabriMasjid self exploded on a cold December day. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) September 30, 2020

Some liberal journalists also joined the rants and displayed the dearth of brains by misinterpreting the verdict. One such journalist said that as per the verdict no one demolished the masjid.

बाबरी मस्जिद ख़ुद ही गिर गया था। 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 30, 2020

General Secretary of suspicious extremist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), Anis Ahmed gave sermons on justice after the court’s verdict and said that by acquitting the accused, the court meant that Babri mosque was not demolished. He added that the verdict “buried justice”.

By acquitting all accused the CBI Court means that “NO ONE DEMOLISHED BABRI MASJID”



If the Supreme Court Babri Verdict Demolished Justice then today’s CBI Court verdict has buried Justice.



RIP Justice#BabriMasjid #BabriDemolitionCase — Anis Ahmed (@AnisPFI) September 30, 2020

The Wire ‘journalist’ Arfa Khanum Sherwani who is often seen peddling fake news, termed the Babri masjid demolition a crime “committed on the soul of India” and questioned the verdict saying that if all the accused are acquitted then who demolished the mosque.

So all accused acquitted.

Then who demolished the Babri Masjid ?

Who killed the 1800 people in the riots that followed ?

Who is responsible for the crimes committed on the soul of India ? — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) September 30, 2020

This interpretation that Court has said nobody demolished Babri masjid is incorrect because the court didn’t mean that. The court verdict is in relation to the 32 accused in the case, most of whom are leaders of various organisations like BJP, VHP etc. They were not directly involved the demolition, and the charge against them was they had conspired to demolish the structure and instructed the kar sevaks to do so. But this allegation of the pre-planned conspiracy was not proved during the CBI probe, and that’s why they were acquitted.

It may be noted that the mosque was demolished by a large number of kar sevaks, and one of the two FIRs filed in the case was against ‘lakhs of kar sevaks’. The other FIR named the leaders accusing them of instigating the demolition. As that charge was found incorrect, and in fact it was found that they tried to stop the unruly mob, the court acquitted them.

The FIR mentioned some kar sevaks, but the charges against them could not be proved, resulting in their acquittal. It may be noted that although lakhs of kar sevaks were made accused in the case, charges against them have to be proved individually.