Watch: Delhi traffic police constable dragged on car’s bonnet for 400 metres after attempting an errant driver

The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras. The errant driver attempted to flee from the spot but was caught by the public and other traffic police personnel who chased him for nearly a kilometre.

A Delhi traffic police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 400 metres after he tried to stop the vehicle by jumping on top of the car. The incident took place in Delhi Cantonment area in south-west Delhi on Monday evening.

In the video that has gone viral on the internet now, a police constable was seen dragged by a driver on the bonnet of his car after the police officer tried to stop him The driver can be seen zigzagging across the lanes to escape from the police. As the culprit drove his car rashly, the police constable who was atop the bonnet of the car dropped onto the road.

According to the reports, the errant driver identified as Shubham, a resident of Uttar Nagar had tried to escape from the police constable Mahipal Singh on Monday. The police constable had asked the driver to stop the car after seeing a fancy number plate near a traffic signal.

The driver initially slowed down, but then suddenly increased the speed of the car. The police constable Singh jumped on the bonnet of the car and kept asking the driver to stop the car. However, the accused kept driving the car in an attempt to flee from the spot.

Driver attempted to flee, caught by public

The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras. The errant driver attempted to flee from the spot but was caught by the public and other traffic police personnel who chased him for nearly a kilometre.

The constable, Mahipal Singh Yadav has suffered minor injuries after falling off the bonnet, the police said on Wednesday.

“The driver slowed down and then suddenly accelerated away. I fell on the car bonnet in a bid to escape being run over and grabbed on to the windshield wiper. Instead of stopping the vehicle, despite me repeatedly asking him to, he continued to drive rashly and dragged me for 300-400 metres. He sped away after I fell off the bonnet. However, the public and the other traffic police constables chased and caught him,” Singh said.

A complaint has been registered against the errant driver for assaulting a public servant on duty based on Singh’s complaint.

“The errant driver was arrested and booked for assault/criminal force to deter a public servant from performing duty and rash driving. A case under sections 186,353, 279, and 337 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Delhi Cantt police station,” said deputy commissioner of police Devender Arya.

