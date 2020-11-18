Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Home News Reports AAP government takes another U-turn: Day after Kejriwal sought lockdown permission from Centre, his...
News Reports
Updated:

AAP government takes another U-turn: Day after Kejriwal sought lockdown permission from Centre, his deputy sings a different tune

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain have categorically stated that no fresh lockdown will be imposed in the city

OpIndia Staff
lockdown kejriwal sisodia
6

The Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government in Delhi is prone to taking u-turns. This time around, they have pulled off yet another stunning volte-face with regards to the imposition of a fresh lockdown in Delhi.

A day after Arvind Kejriwal sought permission from the centre to impose lockdown in the national capital in the view of an increasing number of coronavirus cases, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said that the Delhi government had no intentions of imposing the lockdown.

“Delhi govt has no intentions of imposing a lockdown. We believe lockdown is not a solution in the fight against COVID-19. The solution is better hospital management and better medical systems. Delhi govt has managed the medical system well & will do it in future too,’ Deputy CM Sisodia said.

Sisodia also assured the shopkeepers that there is no reason to panic as the Delhi government is not mulling on reimposing the lockdown in the city. However, he added that restrictions are needed to be implemented in some markets.

“We want your shops to remain open…If needed, regulations will be increased in some markets -that’s what we requested from the centre. But it won’t be a lockdown in any manner,” Sisodia said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain categorically denies imposing of fresh lockdown

Similar sentiments were echoed by the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain when he addressed the media questions surrounding a fresh lockdown in Delhi. Assuaging the concerns of the Delhi residents, Jain put paid to all speculations concerning the re-imposition of lockdown in the city. Speaking to reporters this morning, Jain categorically stated that no fresh lockdown will be imposed in Delhi.

“There will be no fresh lockdown in Delhi. There is no need for a lockdown,” the minister said in response to a question by reporters.

However, the Delhi Health Minister added that the Delhi government might impose localised restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had demanded reimposing lockdown in Delhi

Yesterday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that his government will be sending a proposal to the Centre seeking its permission to impose lockdown across market areas to control the rising coronavirus cases.

“Will send a proposal to the central government for permission to close markets if crowds don’t decrease as the shopping areas have the potential of becoming Covid-19 hotspots,” the chief minister said on Tuesday. 

The chief minister’s tweet seeking permission for another round of lockdown in the national capital had the shopkeepers and business owners in a tizzy, who had already endured colossal losses due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the country to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.

It is pertinent to note that Delhi is once again witnessing a steady spurt in the number of coronavirus cases being reported. On October 28, the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and crossed the 8,000. Though the city has reported lower numbers in the last two days, this is being attributed to a decrease in the number of testing. However, Delhi remains the highest contributor to India’s Covid-19 caseloads.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why OpIndia has decided to use ‘Grooming Jihad’ instead of ‘Love Jihad’ moving forward

Nupur J Sharma -
Non-Muslim women are being groomed to accept their own subjugation at the hands of Muslim men - It is time to call it what it is - Grooming Jihad, not Love Jihad
Read more
Politics

Liberal outrage over no Muslims in Bihar’s ruling alliance hides caste realities in Indian Muslim society

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Pasmandas, who make up 85% of Indian Muslim society, are systematically denied a voice within their community.
Read more

Pakistan government signs a pact with radical Islamist organisation to end violent anti-France protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani government signed a pact with hardcore Islamist organisation Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) to call off the anti-France protests

Madhya Pradesh: Raid on Congress leader’s gambling den unearths illegal weapons and ammunition, booked under NSA

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The Jabalpur administration has invoked the NSA against Gajendra Sonkar and his brother Mahendra.

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
Social Media

From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come a long way

K Bhattacharjee -
Swara Bhasker claimed that photographs of Islamists attacking the Amar Jawan Memorial during the Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai are 'photoshopped'.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

OpIndia Staff -
Although he referred to Manmohan Singh as wise, thoughtful and honest, Barack Obama stated that his rise to power was facilitated by Sonia Gandhi, who saw no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi from him.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

AAP government takes another U-turn: Day after Kejriwal sought lockdown permission from Centre, his deputy sings a different tune

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that no new lockdown will be imposed in Delhi, but localised restrictions may be imposed
Read more
Opinions

Why OpIndia has decided to use ‘Grooming Jihad’ instead of ‘Love Jihad’ moving forward

Nupur J Sharma -
Non-Muslim women are being groomed to accept their own subjugation at the hands of Muslim men - It is time to call it what it is - Grooming Jihad, not Love Jihad
Read more
News Reports

Haryana health minister volunteers to be vaccinated as Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin enters phase 3 trials

OpIndia Staff -
The phase 3 trial of Covaxin that will be conducted on 26,000 volunteers will be the largest clinical trial for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate in India.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces constituting ‘Gau Cabinet’ for the protection of cows

OpIndia Staff -
The first meeting of the 'Gau cabinet' will be held on November 22 on 'Gopashtami' at Cow Sanctuary in Agar Malwa district
Read more
Politics

Liberal outrage over no Muslims in Bihar’s ruling alliance hides caste realities in Indian Muslim society

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Pasmandas, who make up 85% of Indian Muslim society, are systematically denied a voice within their community.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan government signs a pact with radical Islamist organisation to end violent anti-France protests

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani government signed a pact with hardcore Islamist organisation Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) to call off the anti-France protests
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter accused of shadow-banning Indian Army’s Chinar Corp’s account, complaint filed by Delhi-based activist group

OpIndia Staff -
Kalinga Rights Forum files complaint against Twitter for allegedly shadow-banning the account of Chinar Corp of Indian Army
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Raid on Congress leader’s gambling den unearths illegal weapons and ammunition, booked under NSA

OpIndia Staff -
The Jabalpur administration has invoked the NSA against Gajendra Sonkar and his brother Mahendra.
Read more
Politics

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
484,501FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com