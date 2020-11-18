The Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government in Delhi is prone to taking u-turns. This time around, they have pulled off yet another stunning volte-face with regards to the imposition of a fresh lockdown in Delhi.

A day after Arvind Kejriwal sought permission from the centre to impose lockdown in the national capital in the view of an increasing number of coronavirus cases, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said that the Delhi government had no intentions of imposing the lockdown.

“Delhi govt has no intentions of imposing a lockdown. We believe lockdown is not a solution in the fight against COVID-19. The solution is better hospital management and better medical systems. Delhi govt has managed the medical system well & will do it in future too,’ Deputy CM Sisodia said.

I’d like to assure shopkeepers, they need not be scared. We don’t intend to impose a lockdown. We want your shops to remain open…If needed, regulations will be increased in some markets -that’s what we requested from centre. But it won’t be a lockdown in any manner: Delhi Dy CM https://t.co/8ayJMMco4A — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

Sisodia also assured the shopkeepers that there is no reason to panic as the Delhi government is not mulling on reimposing the lockdown in the city. However, he added that restrictions are needed to be implemented in some markets.

“We want your shops to remain open…If needed, regulations will be increased in some markets -that’s what we requested from the centre. But it won’t be a lockdown in any manner,” Sisodia said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain categorically denies imposing of fresh lockdown

Similar sentiments were echoed by the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain when he addressed the media questions surrounding a fresh lockdown in Delhi. Assuaging the concerns of the Delhi residents, Jain put paid to all speculations concerning the re-imposition of lockdown in the city. Speaking to reporters this morning, Jain categorically stated that no fresh lockdown will be imposed in Delhi.

“There will be no fresh lockdown in Delhi. There is no need for a lockdown,” the minister said in response to a question by reporters.

However, the Delhi Health Minister added that the Delhi government might impose localised restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had demanded reimposing lockdown in Delhi

Yesterday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that his government will be sending a proposal to the Centre seeking its permission to impose lockdown across market areas to control the rising coronavirus cases.

“Will send a proposal to the central government for permission to close markets if crowds don’t decrease as the shopping areas have the potential of becoming Covid-19 hotspots,” the chief minister said on Tuesday.

The chief minister’s tweet seeking permission for another round of lockdown in the national capital had the shopkeepers and business owners in a tizzy, who had already endured colossal losses due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the country to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.

It is pertinent to note that Delhi is once again witnessing a steady spurt in the number of coronavirus cases being reported. On October 28, the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and crossed the 8,000. Though the city has reported lower numbers in the last two days, this is being attributed to a decrease in the number of testing. However, Delhi remains the highest contributor to India’s Covid-19 caseloads.