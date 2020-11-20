Friday, November 20, 2020
Crime
Delhi police team to investigate a complaint filed by a Hindu man against a Muslim woman alleging forceful conversion and circumcision

The Hindu man had filed a complaint at Prem Nagar police station against the woman named Nazreen Ansari and her relatives accusing of forcefully converting him to Islam

In the latest development in the grooming jihad case of Delhi where a Hindu man had accused a Muslim woman of forcefully converting him to Islam and get him circumcised, an investigation has been initiated by Delhi police. According to Jagran, a team of three cops including a woman cop has been formed to interrogate the accused. The team is expected to be sent to Gonda, Uttar Pradesh after Chhath Puja. The Police also got the medical examination of the victim conducted to confirm the allegation of circumcision. The report of medical examination is yet to be received by the police.

Background of the case

A Hindu man from Delhi had accused a Muslim woman from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, whom he had married, of hiding her Muslim identity and later forcefully converting him to Islam after revealing her true identity. The man had met the woman on Facebook. The woman reportedly used to play victim during their conversation on Facebook and had told him that she was Hindu and her parents assaulted and mistreated her. Finally, they got married but the woman went back to her father’s house soon after their marriage.

The man had alleged that when he went to Gonda along with his mother to bring his wife back, a policeman threatened him and demanded an amount of Rs 80,000 from him. He further alleged that the woman’s relatives kept him and his mother locked in the room of a hotel and forcefully converted him to Islam by threatening to kill his mother. His Nikaah was also performed after he was converted. The man had accused the woman’s relatives of forcefully getting his circumcision done.

He had filed a complaint at Prem Nagar police station against the woman named Nazreen Ansari and her relatives including her father Fareed Ahmed Ansari, her mother Shaheen Bano and her cousin Ahmed under various provisions of law.

