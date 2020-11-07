When Bombay High Court declared Mumbai Police as the ‘best’ force in the world: Read details

Even as Mumbai Police has been receiving condemnation for carrying out a witch-hunt against the critics of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Bombay High Court has heaped praises on the Mumbai police saying they were considered as one of the best in the world.

A Bombay High Court bench comprising of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik, hearing a petition, had praised the Mumbai Police for working against all odds and had also compared them to the Scotland Yard police, the metropolitan police responsible for policing London.

“Among all these odds, Mumbai police is considered as one of the best in the world and is compared to the Scotland Yard police. Some amount of cooperation is required from people too,” he said.

The Bombay High Court had also pointed out how the police personnel carried out their duty under a lot of pressure amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

“The job of a police officer is difficult during these times of pandemic. The Mumbai police are already under a lot of pressure. They have to do 12-hour duty and then there are processions and morchas for which bandobast is required,” Justice Shinde said.

Interestingly, these remarks were made by Judge SS Sindhe while hearing a petition filed by a Navi Mumbai resident, Sunaina Holey. In her petition, Holey had sought the court to quash three FIRs lodged against her for allegedly making ‘offensive remarks’ against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media.

Mumbai Police books Sunaina Holey for making remarks against Thackerays

The Mumbai Police had arrested one Twitter user Sunaina Holey, who goes by the ID @SunainaHoley, on August after a complaint was filed against her by Rohan Chavhan, a leader of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena. In his complaint, Chavhan had alleged that Sunaina had posted objectionable content on the microblogging website against CM Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The complaint was filed at Tulinj Police Station, Nalasopara. The user also runs a backup account @NidarNaari, and both these accounts were mentioned in the complaint. Chavhan mentioned that Sunaina used extremely offensive against the Shiv Sena chief and his son to defame their image on social media.

The Mumbai Police had arrested Holey after Shiv Sena leader had urged police to take action against her under section 294 (using obscene language in public place), 499 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the IPC and Section 66A of the Information Act 2000 within 48 hours.

However, she was later granted bail after Mumbai Police had arrested her multiple times for expressing her opinion on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray.