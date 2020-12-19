Famer protests: From massage parlours, and gyms to libraries and newsletters

The renewed agitation against the historic farm laws has witnessed a myriad of events. Misled into believing that the Centre would end the Mandi system, the ‘organic’ protestors had hit the streets, trying to take the government to ransom. Despite causing inconvenience to the citizens of the National Capital Region (NCR), the participants of the farmer protests have been enjoying their time at the protest site with access to various luxuries like high-tech massage parlours, gym langars, and biriyani and pizza fiesta.

Library set up with books of Communist heroes

In a new development, a makeshift library has now been set up at Singhu border to provide the anti-farm law protestors with reading material such as books and newspapers. The library-turned-culture centre will also provide a platform for the agitators to discuss current topics. With about 10 people volunteering as ‘teachers’, they have plans to provide education to slum kids and help complete their pending syllabus.

The library contains several newspapers and books on Communist ‘hero’ Che Guevara, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and other ‘revolutionaries’ in English, Hindi and Punjabi. The protestors argue that the new cultural centre will help revive the old tradition of ‘Sanji Sath’ where they can gather around and listen to the advice of elders.

A volunteer, Survinder Singh Wadwa, said that the purpose of the library is to build ‘discipline’ among the protestors and help the leadership ‘constructively.’ He added, “This place is Sanjhi Sath for discussion, for youth, there is a library for reading. We have books in several languages available for reading. One more initiative is to teach slum students. Many parents came and asked if we could teach their ward as well.”

‘Volunteers’ launch a digital newsletter to ‘educate’ farmers

Amidst the farmer protests, volunteers against the newly enacted farm laws have launched a bi-weekly newsletter by the name of ‘Trolley Times’. As per reports, the newsletters are equipped with a QR code that can be read digitally as well. The volunteers argue that the newsletters will help farmers gain access to the information about the talks held at the governmental level and other such reports.

‘Farmer protestors’ enjoy foot massage, train at gym langars

Earlier, we had reported about how Khalsa Aid India had set up massage centres at Singhu border. In an effort to attract more crowds for the already dwindling farmer protests, Khalsa Aid India had also opened stalls at these protest site to provide massages to the farmers.

The Khalsa Aid is a front organisation for the Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). In a Facebook post, they announced, “Khalsa Aid India has set up this makeshift space as a massage centre. This is for our farmer brothers and sisters who were experiencing pain. We are overwhelmed by the love and blessings that our farmers bestow on us.”

The protestors have set up ‘Gym Ka Langar’ at the Singhu border. To cater to all the sportspersons who have joined the farmer protests in solidarity and anyone who wishes to work out, Mangat Singh, former Captain of the Indian Kabaddi team, and Aman Hothy, a powerlifter have set up gyms at the protest site. The open gymnasium has been equipped with dumbbells, weight plates, a bench, a rod and two holders. The bench and holding rods were made from scratch here in Delhi, according to those people who set up the gym.

Protestors engage in food fiesta – Biriyani, pizzas and more

On December 11, journalist’ Saba Naqvi took to social media to post a video in which it was seen how aggrieved ‘farmers’ are enjoying their time at the protest site by baking and distributing free pizzas. Saluting the spirit of these protestors, Saba Naqvi hailed the enterprising idea of these protestors to set up ‘Pizza langars’. As videos of the ‘pizza party’ at the protest site along the Haryana-Delhi went viral, netizens began to wonder whether these alleged farmers’ protests were organised to put forth their grievances against the farm laws or to enjoy their time through such parties.

As witnessed in Shaheen Bagh, it was earlier seen that Biryani was being served to ‘farmers’ camping in Ghazipur, Delhi. Netizens were quick to draw equivalences between the ongoing farmer protests at Delhi border areas and the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh, which had turned out to be a professionally organised left-wing managed anti-India event. Reacting to the video, some social media users opined that the farmers’ protest was the season 2 of Shaheen Bagh protests.

Tattoo stalls offer free tattoos at the protest site

It is not that only various organisations have set up facilities for the protestors. Even private persons have also moved to the protest site to offer their services to the protesting crowd. One Chetan Sood, who runs a tattoo studio in Ludhiana, has set up a temporary stall at Singhu border along with some of his friends. They are making free tattoos for protestors, who lined up in front the stall to get tattoos. Sood and his friends have decided to give free tattoos to protesters at the site “for three-four days”.

The tattoo makers have brought tattoo guns, inks, steriliser and control equipment for making tattoos, and are using power from generators used by shopkeepers in the area.