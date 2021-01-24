Sunday, January 24, 2021
Uttar Pradesh: Per capita income crosses Rs 70,000, says CM Yogi Adityanath, hails ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

UP CM Yogi Adityanath was inaugurating the 'Hunar Haat' exhibition in Lucknow on Saturday. The Hunar Haat will be on till February 4.

OpIndia Staff
UP GDP
UP GDP has crossed Rs.70,000 says Yogi Adityanath (Image: India Today/Statistca/CAG)
4

On January 23, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated 24th Hunar Hat Avadh Shilpgram in Gomtinagar Extension. He said that the per capita income in the state has increased from Rs 45,000 to more than Rs 70,000 annually.

Annual growth in UP GDP since 2012 (Source: Statista)

CM Yogi said as India is becoming ‘Atmanirhbhar’ (self-reliant), per capita income is increasing. He said, “During the pandemic, we produced sanitizers in sugar mills and distilleries to fulfill the needs of the state. UP sent sanitizers to other states as well. Before the pandemic, we used to import PPE kits from China. We encouraged local manufacturers, and they started producing PPE Kits and face masks which were used in the state and sent to other states as well.”

This year, the concept of One District One Product has been added to Hunar Haat. By producing the Covid vaccine, we are not only fulfilling our needs but also sending vaccine to other countries, including Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius and Maldives. The vaccine produced in India is not only most effective but also affordable.

CM Yogi, while remembering Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, recalled his emphasis on self-reliance. He said every state has its identity for some specific products. These products are getting a new identity under the One District One Product plan.

Per capita income increased in Uttar Pradesh

CM Adityanath said that the per capita income in Uttar Pradesh had been continuously increasing. In the last three years since the Yogi-led BJP government came in power in the state, the income has increased from Rs 45,000 to over Rs 70,000 annually. As per a report [PDF] published in February 2020, the per capita income in UP has increased from Rs 32,000 in 2011-12 to Rs 66,500 in 2018-19. There has been a constant increment of approx Rs 5,000 since Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister of the state.

UP’s per capita income increased from 32,000 to 66,5000 since 2012. Since BJP came in power, it has increased by Rs.5,000 per annum on an average (Source: ESOPB)

In March 2020, CM Yogi had said that when the BJP government came into power, the per capita income of the state was almost 50% of the national average. “We have been working vigorously to generate employment in the state and per capita income has risen above the national average,” he said. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

