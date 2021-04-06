Tuesday, April 6, 2021
EVMs, VVPATs recovered from TMC leader’s house in Uluberia North Constituency ahead of phase 4 polling in West Bengal: Details

Widespread tension was reported in the area after the VVPAT and EVM machines were found at the TMC leader's house and the police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

OpIndia Staff
The election duty car used by the sector officer to transport the machines and EVMs and VVPATs recovered from the residence of TMC leader
On Tuesday, 6th of April, polling began in the third phase of the Assembly elections in the state in 31 seats across three districts – South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly. Uluberia, which is a municipality of Howrah district was marred in controversy, however, just a night before it went to polling. As the Uluberia North Constituency was gearing up to go into polling, EVM and VVPAT machines were found at TMC leader Gautam Ghosh’s residence at Tulsiberia last night (Monday). The incident came to light after a ‘Sector 17’ election duty car was found parked outside the TMC leader’s house.

The visuals of the election duty car and police recovering the machines from the leaders’ house have gone viral on social media.

The EVMs and VVPATs were brought to the residence of the TMC leader by Tapan Sarkar, a sector officer, in an election duty car. The sector officer who was caught red-handed by the villagers claimed that since it was very late in the night, the central forces had slept off and refused to open the booth so they had to stay at a relative’s house to sleep which ‘happened to be a TMC leader’.

It is being reported that the EVMs and VVPATs found with TMC leader Sarkar were a part of reserve stock and will not be used for voting, informed Election Commission.

Reportedly, after the EVM and VVPAT machines were found at the residence the TMC leader, the presiding officer has been suspended by the Election Commission for storing the machines at the residence of Goutam Ghosh.

Widespread tension was reported in the area after the VVPAT and EVM machines were found at the TMC leader’s house and the police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The third phase of polling is set to take place in West Bengal today, when 31 seats across three districts — South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly — go into polls. Uluberia Uttar happens to be one of the seats to go into polling today along with Uluberia Dakshin, Shyampur, Bagnan, Amta, Udaynarayanpur, Jagatballavpur. The TMC and the BJP continue to be at loggerheads with both the parties contesting on all 31 assembly seats.

The second phase of polling in West Bengal witnessed several cases of violence emerging from Nandigram, East Midnapore and Keshpur. BJP leader and Mamata Banerjee’s opponent, Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy was also attacked by alleged TMC goons in Nandigram.

While Adhikari escaped unhurt, the media convoy trailing his car was also attacked with stones and bricks which left a few media officials injured.

EVMs, VVPATs recovered from TMC leader's house in Uluberia North Constituency ahead of phase 4 polling in West Bengal: Details

