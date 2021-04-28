The UP Police today took to Twitter to inform that the torrent of tweets regarding the death of a Ghaziabad girl were all fake.

Recently, multiple tweets had gone viral wherein it was claimed that a girl broke her piggy bank and donated Rs 5,000 to the PM CARES fund but she died because she did not get oxygen.

Some such tweets also claimed that the girl was from Ghaziabad. However, that is not true. UP Police on Wednesday took to Twitter to set the matters straight.

“Amidst covid pandemic, some vested interests are spreading an ‘Infodemic’ of #FakeNews related to tragedies in order to defame the administration,” the tweet posted by the official Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh.

In the clip, the girl’s father says that his 18 year old daughter is healthy and is currently getting discharged.

The UP police have alleged that ‘tool kit tweets’ were being used by the miscreants to spread rumours and create panic amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. In a subsequent tweet, the police said similar ‘tool kit tweets’ were found about Noida police where several people posted spread fake news about tragedies to malign the administration.

It also added that an FIR has been lodged in the case against the culprits responsible for spreading the rumours on the internet.

“We mourn the loss of precious human lives & request unscrupulous elements to refrain from making capital out of people’s tragedies,” the UP police appealed.

Last Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against social media users for attempting to tarnish the image of the UP government and Noida Police by using fake accounts to spread rumours and create panic amidst the raging COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision to file an FIR came after Twitter was flooded with identical tweets of bereavement in which the users insinuated that the death of their loved ones because of the pandemic is to be blamed on the administration. The tweets mentioned UP CM Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi and several other prominent personalities.

The police also shared screenshots of the copy-pasted messages being circulated on social media websites. The screenshots comprised of identical tweets posted by several users expressing their bereavement at the loss of their loved ones because of the pandemic.