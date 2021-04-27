Pakistan’s anti-France propaganda has reached a new low. Recently on social media, a Muslim man disguised as a Sikh gave calls to the Sikh community to join hands with the Islamists and behead the French who dared to publish the “blasphemous” caricature against Prophet Mohammed.

As per a Times of India report, in a recently uploaded video message on social media, a blue turban-clad person sporting a beard introduced himself as ‘sardar ji’ while greeting the audience with both Asalamu Alaykum and Sat Sri Akaal.

The fake ‘Sardar ji’ even incited Sikhs to behave like ‘Hitler’ against the French people and support Islaimist jihadis in their stand against France.

In this video, the man invited the Sikh to join hands with Islamist jihadis to teach French a lesson. Narrating a bizarre incident of his visit to malls where he saw labels of ‘boycott’ attached to French products, he instigated the viewers by saying, “This is not the way to boycott, we should throw their products on the streets.”

He then urged the communities to adopt Hitler’s modus operandi against the French people for blasphemy. To further provoke, he gave the slogan of “Gustakh e rasool ki eik hi saza, sar tan say juda ” which loosely translates to ‘the only punishment for blasphemy of the Prophet is beheading.’

Intelligence sources have revealed that the man who goes by the name Qasam Dogar is on the payrolls of Pakistan’s pro-Khalistani leader Gopal Singh Chawla.

Furthering Qasam Dogar’s call, Satwant Singh the president of PSGPC told the Times Of India over a phone call from Lahore that he condemns anyone who tries to insult the Prophet and also revealed that Qasam was not a Sikh.

As per the TOI report, a source has informed, “There is a possibility of ISI creating likes of Chawla to further its anti-India propaganda, it was even rumoured that the late president of Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee Sham Singh was a Muslim.”

European Sikh leaders approach Imran Khan

Flabbergasted by the Muslim man’s statement against the French people in disguise of a Sikh man, the European Sikh leadership approached Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to take strict action against such hate mongers who cause deliberate damage to the economic and religious interest of the Sikh community.

In an interview with TOI, a German Sikh leader Gurdeep Singh Randhawa said, “The Sikh leadership of Europe strongly condemns the nonsense statement of a turban-wearing Muslim who has no knowledge of Sikh religion, we are living very peacefully in Europe maintaining a respectable status in the society.”

Randhawa who is also the first turban-wearing Sikh to have been elected councilor in Angela Merkle’s Union party said he held discussions after coming across the video with Sikh leaders across Europe. The discussion led to them approaching Imran Khan expressing their concerns.