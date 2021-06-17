In a shocking incident, a protestor camping at the Tikri border has succumbed to burn injuries after fellow protestors allegedly set him ablaze at the protest site on Wednesday.

According to journalist Amish Devgan, the protestors, who are illegally squatting at the public roads and grounds along the Tikri border to protest against the farm reforms, set a fellow protestor on fire over a dispute. The deceased person had consumed intoxicants with the protestors, who set him ablaze later after picking a fight, said the journalist.

The 42-year-old person from Kasar village, identified as Mukesh, has succumbed to burn injuries, said Amish Devgan.

Farm Law Protesters at Tikri set a villager who drank with them on fire after a dispute.He Dies of burns. Name of Died person is Mukesh from Kasar Village #FarmerProtest #BreakingNews — Amish Devgan (@AMISHDEVGAN) June 17, 2021

The Haryana Police have registered a case against culprits based on the statement of the deceased person’s brother. The case has been registered under IPC sections – 302 (murder), said the police officials.

It was said in the statement that his brother had been to farmers’ protest where he was set ablaze, he had named some people. Postmortem has been done. Further probe will be done on basis of facts. It has been told to us that the accused are from Jind: Police officer Jaibhagwan pic.twitter.com/9aBCoVbTAK — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

Haryana Police officer Jaibhagwan said that the deceased had been to a farmers’ protest where he was set ablaze. According to his brother, the victim had named some people. The police said that they suspect that the accused are from Jind. Postmortem has been done, and the further probe will be done based on available details, the police officer added.

Farmer protest site has turned into a crime hot spot

This is not the first time that such crime incidents are being reported from the ‘farmer’ protests site along the borders surrounding the national capital. The ‘farmer’ protests site has lately turned out to be a crime hotspot as several allegations of rape, murder have surfaced from the site in the last few months.

In April, a 26-year-old anti-farm law protestor was murdered by a fellow farmer protestor near Kasar village near the Tikri border in Delhi. The victim has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, who was protesting against farm laws at the Tikri border. Singh was murdered by a fellow protestor Ranbir Singh alias Satta Singh over a monetary dispute.

Similarly, on March 25, a 60-year-old farmer named Hakam Singh was found dead with a slit throat. According to the police, Singh was murdered using a ‘sharp-edged weapon’. His dead body was discovered by other anti-farm law protestors in a field behind the new bus stand at the Tikri border. Incidents of rape have also been reported.