On Saturday, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who have been together for 15 years, announced their separation setting the social media abuzz. The couple issued a joint statement on Saturday revealing that they had been planning the separation for a long time, and while they would go their separate ways, they would continue to be co-parent their son, Azad.

As Aamir Khan announced his separation, social media began to speculate about the reasons for his divorce with Kiran Rao. Netizens highlighted how Aamir Khan had a difficult love life, which was mired with controversies, especially with regards to his extra-marital affairs.

Here is a look at Aamir Khan’s controversial personal that involves two marriages and several other ‘rumoured’ affairs:

Aamir Khan’s tough relationship with Reena Dutta

Reena Dutta is the first wife of Aamir Khan. Reena Dutta, who was Khan’s neighbour, in fact, had rejected Aamir Khan’s proposal at first. However, love blossomed between the two, and the couple began their relationship in the early 80s. They both have appeared together in a song of Aamir Khan’s movie ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’.

Aamir Khan with his former wife Reena Dutta/ Image Source: Masala

On April 18, 1986, the couple got married, and together they have two kids also – Junaid and Ira. But their marriage did not last and they divorced with mutual consent. In December 2002, the Bollywood star filed for divorce, and Reena took custody of both children.

Aamir had spoken about his complicated marriage with Reena on a TV show and had revealed that their divorce was “traumatic” for both him and Reena.

Aamir Khan’s rumoured affair with Pooja Bhatt

Amidst his troubled marriage with Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan was also rumoured to have been in a short-lived affair with actress Pooja Bhatt. The alleged secret affair between the two had bloomed when they worked together for the movie ‘Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi’.

Aamir Khan’s rumoured secret relationship with Pooja Bhatt/ Image Source: Rajiv

However, both actors never confirmed the relationship. Still, there were rumours that they both were in the relationship despite Aamir Khan’s marriage to Reena Dutta. However, later on, both reportedly parted ways due to some differences.

Did Aamir Khan father a child with Jessica Hines?

Aamir Khan was reportedly involved with a British journalist named Jessica Hines.

It is speculated that Aamir and Jessica fell in love with each other on the sets of ‘Ghulam’. Hines was in India to work on an autobiography on megastar Amitabh Bachchan titled “The Big B: Bollywood, Bachchan and Me”. Aamir Khan came in contact with Hines at an event and began dating each other.

Jessica Hines with his son Jaan (R)/ Image Source: FPJ

They were reportedly in a live-in relationship during the making of the film. If reports are to believed, Jessica Hines got pregnant with Aamir’s child during their relationship.

As Aamir wanted Hines to either abort the child or end their relationship, the British journalist chose the latter. Hines reportedly welcomed a baby boy in 2003, whom she named Jaan.

Rumoured marriage with Preity Zinta:

Back in 2001, after the release of the Aamir Khan-starrer movie ‘Dil Chahta Hai‘, there was gossip surrounding Aamir Khan’s newfound love for co-star Preity Zinta. Both the actors, who co-incidentally were couples on screen, had reportedly begun dating each other as Aamir Khan’s marriage had almost reached the stages of separation.

After Aamir Khan formally divorced Reena Dutta, it is said Aamir Khan was almost at the cusp of marrying Preity Zinta. There are rumours in Bollywood circles that Preity Zinta is the reason behind Aamir Khan’s separation from Dutta. There were reports that the duo had secretly gotten married and hid it from the public.

Image Source: Hungama

Years later, Preity had clarified about the ‘secret wedding’, claiming, “Aamir is a very dear friend. We had a great working relationship in Dil Chahta Hai. When things were not going properly in his personal life, I was the nearest candidate because the last film he did was with me. So, suddenly, I became Mrs Aamir Khan. I had to go around saying, ‘Not married!'” she had said.

Amidst rumours, Aamir Khan marries Kiran Rao

Three years later, on 28 December 2005, Aamir Khan married Kiran Rao, who had worked as assistant director on the sets of Khan’s movie Lagaan. They fell in love during the shooting and got married. This was Aamir Khan’s second marriage.

Six years after their marriage, on 5 December 2011, the couple announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan, through a surrogate mother.

Aamir Khan with his former wife Kiran Rao/ Image Source: News18

Aamir Khan had recalled the time he met Kiran on the sets of Lagaan, Aamir had said she was one of the assistant directors, but at that time, they did not have any serious relationship. After his separation from Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan met Kiran again, who realised that talking to Kiran made him happy.

Aamir Khan rumoured to be dating Fatima Shaikh, the actress who played his daughter role in the movie Dangal

In 2016, the rumours of Aamir Khan dating his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh’s started doing the rounds. The duo was spotted together several times, walking hand in hand. Incidentally, Fathima Shaikh, who had adorned the role of his daughter in the sports drama ‘Dangal‘, was seen roaming around with Aamir.

Aamir Khan and Fatima were spotted together at several parties and events, sparking rumours that there is definitely something brewing between the two. These rumours got intensified when Aamir Khan pitched Fatima’s name to Aditya Chopra to cast her in another big-budget movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh/ Image Source: IBT

According to Bollywood insiders, Aamir’s special attention to Fatima’s and over-enthusiasm towards the actress had even irked Katrina Kaif, creating a cold war between Katrina and Fatima on the sets. The affair gossip was so strong that it had to reach Aamir’s wife, Kiran Rao.

If reports are to be believed, Kiran Rao was furious after being informed about the rumoured affair between Aamir Khan and Fathima Sana Sheikh. There are also rumours that Fatima was the one who created a wedge between Aamir and his wife, Kiran Rao.

Following Aamir Khan’s divorce from Kiran Rao, social media users are speculating that Aamir Khan may formally speak about his alleged relationship with the Dangal actress.